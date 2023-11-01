Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against R1 RCM Inc. (“RCM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCM). The investigation concerns whether RCM and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 16, 2023, a market analyst and investment firm, Jehoshaphat Research released a report on RCM, claiming that the Company’s financial accounting has been misrepresentative and its corporate governance has been mismanaged. The report detailed its reasons for shorting RCM stock, calling the Company “uninvestible.” On this news, the price of RCM shares declined by $0.39 per share, or approximately 14.1%, from $12.11 per share to close at $11.72 on October 17, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RCM securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: https://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-699-1180
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


