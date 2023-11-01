Good360’s Collaboration with Bath & Body Works Provides a Sense of Home to Displaced Maui Residents Affected by the Wildfire

Alexandria, VA, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360 , the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, today announced that their corporate partner, Bath & Body Works, has donated more than 400,000 items since the partnership began in March 2023. The most recent Bath & Body Works donation, which consists of 24,000 hygiene products, will be distributed to survivors of the devastating Maui wildfires, which took the lives of 115 people and displaced thousands more.

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap and provide critically needed goods throughout all stages of a disaster. The Good360 Disaster Recovery Team works directly with Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui Officials, FEMA Region IX, and Hawaii VOAD and its member agencies to determine what goods are needed. Currently, Good360 is working on Aloha (Love, Compassion, Mercy) Kits that consist of toiletries, kitchenware, household items, bedding, and other goods needed to turn a hotel room into a longer-term housing solution. The donated soap, shower gels, and lotions from Bath & Body Works will be included in the Aloha Kits, supporting Good360’s efforts to make these temporary living situations feel more like home. The kits will also contain ‘thinking of you’ cards with personal messages.

“At Good360, we ensure that the right goods are delivered to the right people at the right time throughout all stages of disaster recovery,” said Romaine Seguin, CEO of Good360. “We have been doing this essential work for 40 years, and it wouldn’t be possible without the tireless efforts of our nonprofit partners and the generosity of corporate donors who provide the goods and resources to help impacted communities.”

The partnership with Good360 aligns with Bath & Body Works’ philanthropic commitments. Together, they’re giving products a new life, reducing waste, and helping build resilient communities for the future.

“Bath & Body Works is proud to partner with Good360 to further our in-kind donation efforts and support communities impacted by natural disasters. We’re honored to do our part to fulfill immediate needs and provide products that bring comfort and a sense of home,” says Bath & Body Works Associate Vice President of Community Relations, Rhoe Fields. “In addition to product, we donated $50,000 to the Maui Food Bank and the Red Cross to support short-term and long-term recovery."

About Good360

Now in its 40th year, Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunities for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $15 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org .

About Bath & Body Works

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,820 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 440 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com .







Melissa Skabich Good360 973-760-9926 mskabich@pcecommunications.com