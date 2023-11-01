Moore Kuehn Encourages CSTR, DOC, EAR, and SRC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings has agreed to merge with Old National Bancorp. Under the proposed transaction CapStar shareholders will receive 1.155 shares of Old National common stock per share.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust has agreed to merge with Healthpeak Properties. Under the proposed transaction Physicians Realty Trust shareholders will own approximately 23% of the combined company.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR)

Eargo has agreed to merge with Patient Square Capital. Under the proposed transaction, Eargo shareholders will receive $2.55 in cash per share.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital has agreed to merge with Realty Income Corporation. Under the proposed transaction Spirit Realty shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company.

