Door and Window Automation Market worth $26.19 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global door and window automation market is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the benefits offered by automated doors and windows, they are witnessing a growing demand from numerous end-use industries. Educational facilities, airports, residential buildings, healthcare facilities, entertainment centers, public transit systems, industrial production units, and hotels and restaurants, among others, make up the end-user category.

Door and Window Automation Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $18.42 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $26.19 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

Automatic door sensors enable automatic doors to operate hands-free, making them ideal for hospitals and food factories where sanitization is a must. As an increasing number of automatic doors are being incorporated in hospitals, the rise in the healthcare sector is directly proportional to the growth of the door and window automation market.





Global Door and Window Automation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 18.42 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 26.19 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Segments covered Component, Product Type, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Door and window automation systems allow doors to open automatically in response to the presence of a person approaching. Automated doors can be swinging or sliding, and they come in several styles. They can have motion sensors positioned above the doors to detect approaching people, or they can have weight sensors under the floor on the way to the entrance. They can be made of glass, aluminum, wood, or plastic, among other materials.

A sensor is present in the automated door which detects when the door needs to be opened. The sensor delivers a signal to the door operating mechanism when it senses a trigger. The mechanism opens the door after receiving that signal. The majority of automated doors now have motion-detecting sensors. Most motion detectors detect movement using microwave pulses or passive infrared (PIR) sensors. Access control or video intercom system can also identify when automatic doors should open. The door opens by receiving a signal from an access control system rather than by sensing motion or pressure. A keycard, a fob, a smartphone, or any other device programmed with the access control system can send such a signal. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the door and window automation business, leading to the closure of many factories, supply chain problems, and international trade obstacles. Several business units have lowered their manufacturing capacity in early 2020 due to rising door sensor shortages and reducing market potential for door and window automation. However, the market gained momentum in Q3 of 2020 due to the ease of lockdown measures across the globe, which led the market to witness a positive outcome at the end of 2020.

Growing Popularity of Automated Technology

The need for automated technology-driven equipment, such as aircraft, medical devices, and automobiles, is growing. The increasing popularity of computerized technologies has increased home automation systems. This indicates increased demand for industrial, pedestrian, and automated windows. Furthermore, the employment of operators in automatic door and window systems saves energy. Saving energy eventually leads to cost savings, which is expected to provide growth prospects for market participants in the upcoming years. The demand for Door and window sensors and detectors demand is predicted to rise throughout the forecast period due to an increase in the number of consumers of consumer electronic items. Doors and windows in self-driving homes may be locked and opened using smartphones and tablets, providing convenience and security. Access control systems for doors and windows govern all aspects of their operation in intelligent smart homes. Automated doors and windows improve living space comfort, safety, and convenience. Furthermore, the employment of operators in automatic door and window systems saves energy. Saving energy eventually leads to cost savings, which is expected to provide growth prospects for the market participants in the coming years. Hence, the growing popularity of automated technology would drive the demand for door and window automation during the forecast period.

Global Door and Window Automation Market: End User Overview

Based on end user, the door and window automation market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. In 2020, the commercial segment led the market.





Global Door and Window Automation Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABB, Allegion plc, Assa Abloy AB, Came S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., Insteon, Nabtesco Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and GEZE GMBH are among the key players profiled in the global door and window automation market. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.





Global Door and Window Automation Market – Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Benefits Offered by Automatic Door Sensors

Rise in Demand from End-Use Industries

Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Cost

Opportunities

Increasing Development and Expansion Activities and Rising Adoption of Smart Technologies at Airports

Future Trends

Growing popularity of Automated Technology





Recent Developments:

In September 2021, Arran Isle, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of door and window hardware in the UK and Ireland, signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by ASSA ABLOY.





