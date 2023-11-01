U.S. Global Investors Launches Gold Royalty GOAU ETF on Mexican Stock Exchange, Expanding Global Footprint in Latin America

San Antonio, TX, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, today is pleased to announce that its gold mining and royalty ETF, the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSE: GOAU), is now listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). The new listing expands GOAU’s global footprint and allows investors in Mexico to access the fund.

GOAU will join the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS), which listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange in 2021.

The BMV is the second largest stock exchange in Latin America, after Brazil, with a total market capitalization of over $530 billion.

“We are very proud of GOAU and its performance,” says Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors. “It’s exciting that we can now offer investors in Mexico a chance to add GOAU to their portfolios, particularly during tough geopolitical times, when gold and gold stocks are often looked to as a safe-haven investment.”

GOAU uses a rules-based, smart-factor model that has a distinctive quant approach to picking gold stocks. The fund provides investors access to companies engaged in the production of precious metals, whether through active (mining or production) or passive (owning royalties or production streams) means.

“We’ve witnessed the strength behind the gold royalty model, particularly in the three largest royalty positions in GOAU: Wheaton Precious Metals, Franco-Nevada and Royal Gold,” Mr. Holmes says. “All three of these companies, as of June 30, have royalty streams in Latin American countries as well. Wheaton Precious Metals, for example, has mines in Mexico, Brazil and Peru, while Franco-Nevada has mines throughout South and Central America as well as in Mexico. Lastly, Royal Gold has projects in Mexico and Brazil.”

To learn more about the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU), click here.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

# # #

Please carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory and summary prospectus for GOAU here. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Because the funds concentrate their investments in specific industries, the funds may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The funds are non-diversified, meaning they may concentrate more of their assets in a smaller number of issuers than diversified funds.

The funds invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The funds may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The performance of the funds may diverge from that of the index. Because the funds may employ a representative sampling strategy and may also invest in securities that are not included in the index, the funds may experience tracking error to a greater extent than funds that seek to replicate an index. The funds are not actively managed and may be affected by a general decline in market segments related to the index.

Gold, precious metals, and precious minerals funds may be susceptible to adverse economic, political, or regulatory developments due to concentrating in a single theme. The prices of gold, precious metals, and precious minerals are subject to substantial price fluctuations over short periods of time and may be affected by unpredicted international monetary and political policies. We suggest investing no more than 5% to 10% of your portfolio in these sectors.

Free cash flow is the money that the company has available to repay its creditors or pay dividends and interest to investors.

Fund holdings and allocations are subject to change at any time. Click here to view fund holdings for GOAU.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to GOAU.

Holly Schoenfeldt U.S. Global Investors, Inc. 210.308.1268 hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com