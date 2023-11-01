Volvo VNR Electric Trucks Deliver Zero-Tailpipe Emissions and Groceries for Loblaws, Canada's Grocery Retail Leader

Montreal, Quebec, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America customer Loblaw Companies Limited, the largest food and pharmacy retailer in Canada with well-known consumer brands and banners including President's Choice, No Name, No Frills and Maxi, has deployed two Volvo VNR Electric trucks to service its grocery stores in the Greater Montreal Area. The ultra quiet, zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks deliver cleaner air and reduced noise and will be leveraged to transport products to the company’s stores in the Greater Montreal Area.

“It is a win-win opportunity to support customers who share our commitment to a sustainable future, so we are honored to be to be part of this journey with Loblaw as they work to transition their fleet to fossil-free solutions,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Loblaw has been purchasing Volvo trucks for more than 25 years and we have worked to provide them with dependable, efficient, and innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs. Now, with the adoption of the Volvo VNR Electric, we are taking our partnership to a new level, uniting in our commitment to decarbonizing the transportation industry."

The Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric was designed as a zero-tailpipe emission solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. Loblaw deployed two Volvo VNR Electric 6x4 tractors with a six-battery pack configuration and a range of up to 442 kilometers (275 miles), both of which will operate out of the company’s distribution center in Boucherville, Quebec, on routes that cover approximately 200 kilometers a day across two eight hour shifts.

Loblaw added the zero-tailpipe emissions Volvo VNR Electric to support the company’s sustainability initiatives and reduce the environmental impact of its operations, as it strives to achieve net zero by 2040. The company plans to steadily expand adoption of battery-electric trucks as they work toward their goal of fully transitioning to zero-tailpipe emission day cabs by 2030.

"We operate stores within 10 kilometers of 90% of Canadians, which means we run thousands of deliveries every single day and millions per year,” said Rob Wiebe, chief administrative officer for Loblaw. "Finding viable solutions to decarbonize our transportation fleet is critical, as we work to fight climate change. It’s thanks to the innovation and dependability of organizations like Volvo Trucks North America that we’ll be able to achieve this goal.”

To support its battery-electric trucks, Loblaw installed four chargers including a 175 kW high-power fast charger. The Volvo VNR Electric trucks have a battery capacity of 565 kWh and can be fully charged in approximately 90-minutes. The trucks will be maintained and serviced by authorized Volvo dealer Camions Volvo Montreal, which was named as one of the first two Canadian dealerships to earn the designation of Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealership.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website.

