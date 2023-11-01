NP Digital Celebrates Multiple Earned and Paid Media Award Wins at US Search Awards and Search Engine Land Awards

The Agency Wins Awards for Client Campaigns in Finance SEO for Lantern by SoFi, It’s Use of Data in PPC for ConnectWise and Best Enterprise SEO Campaign for Adobe

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, takes home two US Search Awards for its impressive strategy and results. The agency won Best Use of Search in Finance SEO for Lantern by SoFi and Best Use of Data in PPC for ConnectWise from the US Search Awards. It won Best Enterprise SEO Campaign for Adobe from Search Engine Land Awards.

The agency's expertise and strategic approach won awards in both paid and earned media. The large-scale campaign for finance company Lantern by SoFi leveraged all aspects of search and content in a comprehensive approach to build the brand and increase organic search traffic by a staggering 561 percent.

“NPD has been a key partner to executing our performance marketing, pushing for product advancement, and testing data-driven tactics to optimize our business. As we continue to advance our optimizations and data-driven integrated marketing solutions with NPD as a partner, we fully expect our marketing momentum to further accelerate.”, said Mike Ouyang, Director of Product Marketing at Lantern by SoFi.

The agency used its paid media and data expertise to implement an omni-channel paid media campaign for the software company, ConnectWise. It strategically leveraged insights to reallocate budget and increase return on ad spend by 100 percent, well surpassing goals.

"Closing our data gap has allowed us to truly optimize our paid media efforts, globally. The NPD team is a pleasure to work with and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”, said Page Sands, VP of Digital Marketing at ConnectWise.

For Adobe, efforts encompassed in-depth research, on-page optimization, targeted content development, Digital PR, and the implementation of technical SEO best practices.​ Non-brand organic search traffic increased by 494 percent. ​

“This is a proud moment for the paid and earned media teams as we celebrate the hard work that went into achieving these results for our clients, said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We’re incredibly thankful to have client partners that trust our recommendations, are willing to test and innovate, and help create synergies in the partnership that allows for record-breaking results like these.”

In addition to these awards, NP Digital was also honored as an OMMA Awards finalist for Content Marketing Campaign with NCSA College Recruiting, and SEO Campaigns for Adobe and Universal Technical Institute. It was also just announced to be one of Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies for the third consecutive year.

###



About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 22 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com.

Kimberly Deese NP Digital kdeese@npdigital.com