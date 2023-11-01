EU boosts humanitarian aid to displaced Karabakh Armenians with almost €1.7 million

The European Commission announced on 31 October that it had increased its humanitarian funding in Armenia with almost €1.7 million in response to the mass influx of people from Nagorno Karabakh.

The new funding will further strengthen the existing EU humanitarian response to displaced people by providing cash assistance, shelter, food security and livelihoods assistance, protection, and health.

This funding comes in addition to the €10.45 million already announced by the Commission in response to the crisis, bringing total humanitarian funding to more than €12 million in 2023.

“Karabakh Armenians will not be forgotten,” Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said. “As the winter sets in, the displaced people in Armenia will face additional challenges. The EU is boosting its humanitarian funding to be prepared for the winter. We continue working together with our humanitarian partners on the ground to provide assistance to the most vulnerable.”

According to the Commission, more than 100,000 people have fled their homes, often taking minimal belongings. The needs are expected to increase in light of the looming winter as people in need will require winterised shelter and warm clothing.

