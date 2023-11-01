EFSE and Euromoney Learning offer financial courses for Ukrainian students and professionals

The Development Facility of the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE DF) and Euromoney Learning have joined forces to provide Ukrainian professionals and students with access to leading finance industry online courses.

Up to 60 selected participants will benefit from nine-month access to online courses on Euromoney Learning On-Demand, powered by Finance Unlocked.

Euromoney Learning On-Demand is a world-leading, on-demand video learning platform built specifically for finance professionals.

The project will allow the participants to tailor their study path and develop their knowledge across all areas of banking and finance.

Ukrainian professionals and students with experience in finance, residing in Ukraine or who left the country after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are eligible for the programme.

To apply for participation, please fill in the online form.

The deadline for applications is 15 November.

