Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,713 in the last 365 days.

EFSE and Euromoney Learning offer financial courses for Ukrainian students and professionals

The Development Facility of the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE DF) and Euromoney Learning have joined forces to provide Ukrainian professionals and students with access to leading finance industry online courses. 

Up to 60 selected participants will benefit from nine-month access to online courses on Euromoney Learning On-Demand, powered by Finance Unlocked. 

Euromoney Learning On-Demand is a world-leading, on-demand video learning platform built specifically for finance professionals. 

The project will allow the participants to tailor their study path and develop their knowledge across all areas of banking and finance. 

Ukrainian professionals and students with experience in finance, residing in Ukraine or who left the country after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are eligible for the programme.

To apply for participation, please fill in the online form

The deadline for applications is 15 November.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EFSE and Euromoney Learning offer financial courses for Ukrainian students and professionals

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more