Ukraine: European Research and Innovation Days take place in Ivano-Frankivsk for the first time

Some 180 participants gathered on 27-28 October for the European Research and Innovation Days, which took place for the first time in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine.

Government and civil society representatives, scientists and entrepreneurs discussed the importance of innovation, the commercialisation of research, and the role of production workshops in the development of new technologies.

Participants also had the opportunity to learn about EU funding instruments for innovation projects, and the experience of Ukrainian businesses in their implementation, in particular within the Horizon Europe programme.

The forum was organised within the framework of the project ‘New Economy of Ivano-Frankivsk (NEF) – support for new clusters of innovative economic activity in Ivano-Frankivsk’. The project is funded by the European Union under the Mayors for Economic Growth (M4EG) initiative.

Press release