Follow the European Youth Hearing this November

The European Parliament is hosting a Youth Hearing on 7 November where young people will present and discuss the ideas collected during the European Youth Event (EYE) last June.

The European Youth Hearing will discuss the 15 top-voted ideas from EYE 2023 with Members of the European Parliament.

The top 15 ideas voted at EYE 2023 are as follows:

Add disinformation warnings as a default on all news sites – unless they share all their sources of information

Support for innovative projects in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Free Interrail passes for all young Europeans

We need reproductive and sexual health education

Don’t exclude any country from Erasmus+

Teach more about the EU in schools

Introduce sustainability education in schools

Climate change is wreaking havoc on our health – make it a priority to change that

Ban carcinogenic chemicals

Make vegetarian options a real alternative for everyone, everywhere

Substitute vending machines with water dispensers

Stop food waste in the EU, helping the most vulnerable

All traineeships should be paid or funded

Europe should be self-sufficient with raw materials

Stronger together: Establish a common foreign policy

The hearing will be streamed on 7 November at 13:30-15:00 CEST. The livestream is available to everyone on the European Parliament’s Multimedia Centre.

The hearing is a follow-up to the Youth Ideas Report released earlier this year after young Europeans had the opportunity to share their ideas on youthideas.eu and during EYE 2023.

