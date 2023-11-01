Submit Release
Follow the European Youth Hearing this November

The European Parliament is hosting a Youth Hearing on 7 November where young people will present and discuss the ideas collected during the European Youth Event (EYE) last June.

The European Youth Hearing will discuss the 15 top-voted ideas from EYE 2023 with Members of the European Parliament.

The top 15 ideas voted at EYE 2023 are as follows:

  • Add disinformation warnings as a default on all news sites – unless they share all their sources of information
  • Support for innovative projects in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Free Interrail passes for all young Europeans
  • We need reproductive and sexual health education
  • Don’t exclude any country from Erasmus+ 
  • Teach more about the EU in schools
  • Introduce sustainability education in schools
  • Climate change is wreaking havoc on our health – make it a priority to change that 
  • Ban carcinogenic chemicals
  • Make vegetarian options a real alternative for everyone, everywhere
  • Substitute vending machines with water dispensers
  • Stop food waste in the EU, helping the most vulnerable
  • All traineeships should be paid or funded 
  • Europe should be self-sufficient with raw materials 
  • Stronger together: Establish a common foreign policy

The hearing will be streamed on 7 November at 13:30-15:00 CEST. The livestream is available to everyone on the European Parliament’s Multimedia Centre.

The hearing is a follow-up to the Youth Ideas Report released earlier this year after young Europeans had the opportunity to share their ideas on youthideas.eu and during EYE 2023.

Find out more

Press release

