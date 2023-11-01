Submit Release
Study visit to European institutions for Moldovan journalists on occasion of European Council in December – apply by 9 November

The EU Delegation in Moldova is organising a study visit of the European Union institutions in Brussels for a group of Moldovan journalists between 12 and 15 December 2023 on the occasion of the European Council (14-15 December). Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications online by 9 November.

The aim of the programme is to educate journalists on the functioning mechanisms of the main EU institutions and to gain a better understanding of EU enlargement policy, as well as the EU-Moldova cooperation framework, and to follow the European Council’s expected decision on whether to open negotiations with candidate countries, including the Republic of Moldova.

The visit will include meetings with representatives of EU institutions, media organisations, NGOs, participation in events concerning the EU-Moldova bilateral relations, including access to the European Council’s press room to follow the decisions taken during the summit. The programme also includes a training course in Chisinau on the functioning of the European institutions and the EU’s foreign policy.

All participation costs will be covered by the European Union.

