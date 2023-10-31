Scaring Off Scammers: PA Sen. Collett & US Sen. Casey Host Halloween Scam Prevention Seminar

Horsham, Pa. − October 31, 2023 − This Halloween morning, PA Senator Maria Collett and U.S. Senator Bob Casey’s office hosted their “Spooky ScamJam,” an interactive scam prevention seminar in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking & Securities.

“Scam attempts are scary at any age, but we know that scammers often target older adults the most.” said Senator Collett (D-12 Montgomery). “As a nurse and the Democratic Chair of the PA Senate Aging & Youth Committee, this is a topic of particular importance to me. It’s critical that we hold events like this to make sure citizens are armed with the tools they need to protect against fraud – and know where to turn if they are victimized. I’m grateful to Senator Bob Casey and the PA Department of Banking & Securities for their partnership and look forward to continuing to host scam fighting events across my district.”

“One of my top priorities as Chairman of the Senate Aging Committee is to keep seniors safe from unscrupulous scammers who would steal their hard-earned savings,” said Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “Today’s event in Horsham gave Pennsylvania seniors the tools to identify fraud and stop it in its tracks. I’m going to keep working hard in Washington to support older adults and protect them from fraud.”

Hosted at the Horsham Township Community Center, the Spooky ScamJam event included engaging presentations from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and PA Department of Banking & Securities with several rounds of competitive Fraud Bingo.

Attendees enjoyed Halloween treats while learning how to avoid scammer’s tricks. Staff from Senator Collett and Senator Casey’s offices were also on hand to provide resources.

Residents should report suspected scam attempts to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office online or by phone at 800-441-2555, or call the PA Dept. of Banking & Securities’ consumer hotline at 1-800-PA-BANKS.