Register & Join The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s National Caregivers Self-Care & Tools Online Event on November 3rd
EINPresswire.com/ -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) presents it’s second 2023 National Caregivers Self-Care &Tools Event, a free online meeting/event which is designed to provide valuable tools and resources to those providing care to people with cancer. The event will be hosted & moderated by Dellann Elliott Mydland, EBCI Founder, President & Chair, online via zoom on November 3 rd , 2023 at 11:00 AM PST. You can register for the event at endbraincancer.org/november-2023.
The event will feature Keynote Speaker, Monica Fawzy Bryant, Esq, TriageCancer, who will be discussing Caregiver Rights and Tools for Veterans with Cancer. Bryant is a cancer rights attorney, speaker, and author, dedicated to improving access to quality information on healthcare-related issues. She is also the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for Triage Cancer, a national non-profit organization that provides education on the practical and legal issues that may impact individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s National Caregivers Event is part of their National Family Caregivers Self-Care Series, presented by Novocure and other pharma, device, diagnostics and clinical trial partners. To support a future disease education/awareness & outreach event/initiative, please contact Dellann directly. Register for the Nov. 3 event online at endbraincancer.org/november-2023 or watch the livestream on their Facebook page at facebook.com/EndBrainCancer.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative works to support and guide patients and their caregivers through their medical journey after a diagnosis of Brain Cancer, a Brain Tumor, or Metastatic Disease to the Brain.
Learn more about The End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End Brain Cancer Initiative
+1 425-785-8489
Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org
Dellann Elliott Mydland
The event will feature Keynote Speaker, Monica Fawzy Bryant, Esq, TriageCancer, who will be discussing Caregiver Rights and Tools for Veterans with Cancer. Bryant is a cancer rights attorney, speaker, and author, dedicated to improving access to quality information on healthcare-related issues. She is also the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for Triage Cancer, a national non-profit organization that provides education on the practical and legal issues that may impact individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s National Caregivers Event is part of their National Family Caregivers Self-Care Series, presented by Novocure and other pharma, device, diagnostics and clinical trial partners. To support a future disease education/awareness & outreach event/initiative, please contact Dellann directly. Register for the Nov. 3 event online at endbraincancer.org/november-2023 or watch the livestream on their Facebook page at facebook.com/EndBrainCancer.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative works to support and guide patients and their caregivers through their medical journey after a diagnosis of Brain Cancer, a Brain Tumor, or Metastatic Disease to the Brain.
Learn more about The End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End Brain Cancer Initiative
+1 425-785-8489
Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End brain cancer Initiative
+1 425-444-2215
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube