Readout of 34th U.S.-Egyptian Military Cooperation Committee (MCC), October 30, 2023

October 30, 2023

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Egyptian Ministry of Defense convened the 34th U.S.-Egypt Military Cooperation Committee (MCC) on October 29-30, 2023, in Cairo.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for International Security Affairs, Dr. Celeste Wallander and Egyptian Assistant Minister of Defense for International Relations, Major General Mohamed Salah el-Din Hasan co-chaired the MCC for the United States and Egypt, respectively.

The MCC serves as the preeminent bilateral strategic forum for senior U.S. and Egyptian defense officials to discuss ongoing security concerns. The MCC aims to reinforce the strength of the U.S.-Egyptian defense partnership and discuss global and regional threats.

ASD Wallander expressed appreciation for Egypt’s efforts to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, and its leadership in deescalating regional tensions. She reiterated the U.S. commitment to taking every possible precaution to protect civilian life. ASD Wallander and Major General Salah reaffirmed U.S. and Egyptian commitment to strategic partnership and to preserving regional stability.

The leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to advance the U.S.-Egyptian military cooperation through joint training, exercises, and strong desire to expand regional cooperation and security.

