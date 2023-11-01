VERSES Endorses White House Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence

The Company’s Recently Released Report, “The Future of Global AI Governance,” Provides Important Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence, provides commentary from Founder and CEO Gabriel René on the recently announced White House AI Executive Order on Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.



“We were very encouraged to see the issuance of this Order,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES. “For the past two years, we have been developing the IEEE socio-technical standards as tools to help ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, trustworthy and privacy-preserving. Our report, ‘The Future of AI Governance,’ offers a unique perspective on global artificial intelligence governance that combines the legal expertise of the world’s largest law firm, Dentons, the AI acumen of VERSES and guidance on socio-technical standards from the Spatial Web Foundation.

“The Future of Global AI Governance” introduces a generation of socio-technical standards that we expect to help drive the global discourse on AI governance. New socio-technical standards can reshape how we confront the challenges of governing AI globally by addressing interoperability, explainability and the exponential advancement of AI systems toward greater intelligence and autonomy.

In addition, the report proposes an AI rating system that ranks the levels of intelligence and autonomy exhibited and provides potential corresponding governance frameworks at each level while addressing fundamental questions like:

How can governments regulate AI systems on a path to regulating themselves?

How can humans ensure AI alignment with our values, principles and laws?

How can AI Governance enable fair and equitable services for all?

How do we encode and enforce AI laws directly in AI systems themselves?

Last week, VERSES AI announced the launch of its intelligent software platform, Genius™, for exclusive private beta partners and will hold a demo of select Genius™ capabilities during a November 3rd webinar. “We believe that our First Principles approach, based on standards, utilizing natural computing and backed by neuroscience-based methods like Active Inference, is integral for the successful development of artificial general intelligence, often called the "Holy Grail of AI,” said René.

Register for the Nov. 9th AI Governance Webinar:

https://www.verses.ai/ai-governance

Register for the Nov. 3rd Genius™, Intelligent Software Platform demo, Webinar:

https://event.webinarjam.com/register/255/69q31fw4

VERSES AI Corporate Update: https://www.verses.ai/press-2/verses-ai-q3-corporate-update

About VERSES

VERSES AI is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation artificial intelligence solutions. Our flagship offering, Genius™, is inspired by natural systems and human cognition. Genius can adapt, learn and integrate with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ open spatial web standard P2874. Key features of Genius™ include generalizability, spatial web standards integration, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, Genius™ transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Dentons

Dentons is designed to be different. As the world's largest global law firm with 21,000 professionals in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries, Dentons can help you grow, protect, operate and finance your business. Dentons polycentric and purpose-driven approach, together with its commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and ESG, ensures they challenge the status quo to stay focused on what matters most to you.

About the Spatial Web Foundation

The Spatial Web Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and ethical use of technology, specifically in the creation and implementation of the Spatial Web protocol. The foundation's core initiatives include developing open standards and protocols, promoting interoperability, and educating the public and policymakers. We support transparency and accountability in the development and use of technology, promote responsible innovation, engage in dialogue and collaboration with various stakeholders, and adopt a proactive approach to addressing emerging ethical challenges. Ultimately, the Spatial Web Foundation seeks to create a more inclusive, accessible, and equitable internet that empowers individuals and communities to connect, create, and thrive.

