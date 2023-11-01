OrthoPediatrics Corp. Launches MP+ Bar for Clubfoot

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today the limited release of the Mitchell Ponseti Plus Bar (“MP+”) as part of their Specialty Bracing portfolio for kids with clubfoot. The new MP+ Bar features several innovations from their traditional Bar, which was originally launched in 2004. These enhancements include:



Patented Modular Quick-Clip technology

Elastomer bumpers on the heels

An easy adjust bar-lock

Engraved angle indicators

Engraved bar measurements

Increased width range for custom fit

The company is currently developing the MP Lite boots & bar system, which will be available in markets outside the United States.

Joe Hauser, President of Trauma and Deformity Correction at OrthoPediatrics, added, “I am excited by this launch out of the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing (“OPSB”) team in Iowa. This product represents an enhancement over the already gold-standard Mitchell Ponseti boots & bar system that was developed by John Mitchell & Dr. Ponseti. I’m confident our surgeon customers, patients and their parents will be pleased with the new advantages of the MP+ bar and will look forward to ongoing innovation from the OPSB team for many years to come.”

In 2022, OrthoPediatrics acquired Iowa-based MD Orthopaedics, and their custom fit bracing system, which is based on the Ponseti Technique - the gold standard treatment for clubfoot. While the treatment of clubfoot will remain a major focus, OrthoPediatrics plans to continue leveraging internal resources to launch new innovative products that address the large unmet needs for specialty bracing within the pediatric orthopedic market – an expansion of the Company’s Total Addressable Market which it estimates to be approximately $600 million.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 53 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406