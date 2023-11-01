Skyward Specialty Adds Seven in Strategic Move to Reach New Surety Markets

HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced additional expansion in its surety division, marked by the strategic recruitment of the industry’s top Surety talent.



Skyward Specialty welcomed Scott Bailey as vice president of Field Operations for Contract Surety. Mr. Bailey has nearly 40 years of experience specializing in Surety. He began his career at Travelers Bond and Specialty Insurance and held expanded leadership roles at Merchants Bonding Company, Frankenmuth Surety and United Fire & Casualty.

Additionally, the Company recruited Chaz Cointment as assistant vice president of Contract Surety who will lead the expansion of the Company’s contract surety presence across Texas and surrounding states. Throughout his more than 15-year career, Mr. Cointment has established a reputable market presence through various leadership positions at Travelers Bond and Specialty Insurance, RLI, Inc., and Nationwide.

Alongside these significant leadership roles, the company welcomed five senior underwriters. They include Derek Leppek, formerly of Crum & Forster, Tom Langhurst, previously with United Fire Group, and Marlena Guay from Liberty Mutual Surety™, all of whom will enhance opportunities in Contract Surety. Additionally, Kyle Mineo from AON, PLC and Alexandra Kiely, previously with Traveler’s Insurance Company, have joined the team to bolster expansions in Commercial Surety.

"Investing in top industry talent is key to progressing our business and crucial to how we win in our selected markets. We are always looking to take advantage of new opportunities in the surety marketplace and recruiting top-notch underwriters and leaders boosts our capacity to respond to an ever-changing and growing market," said Matt Semeraro, senior vice president and Head of Surety. "The exceptional team we're building and their dedication to providing superior service and solutions have made us a leading Surety."

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com