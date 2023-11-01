Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,732 in the last 365 days.

Anaptys Announces Participation in November Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences in November:

Investor Conference Details

Guggenheim 5th Annual I&I Conference, New York, NY

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:50am ET / 6:50am PT

UBS Biopharma Conference 2023, Miami, FL

  • Format – One-on-one investor meetings
  • Date – Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:40pm ET / 9:40am PT

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT

Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference, Miami, FL

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:25am ET / 7:25am PT

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at http://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. It is developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and a planned Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its preclinical immune cell modulator portfolio includes ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In addition, Anaptys has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist for the treatment of respiratory disorders that is Phase 2/3 ready. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386). To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:
Nick Montemarano
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
858.732.0178
investors@anaptysbio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Anaptys Announces Participation in November Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more