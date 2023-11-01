MGA’s Miniverse™ Announces First-Ever Licensed Partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to Launch a Rare "Elf" Collectible Within Its Make It Mini Food™ Holiday Theme Collection

Pop-Culture Enthusiasts, Movie Buffs, Avid Foodies, and Kidults Alike Can Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of ‘Elf’ and Create Their Own Mini Replica of the Iconic Elf Candy Spaghetti Dish at Home

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment, one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, is bringing holiday cheer with mini seasonal delights from MGA’s Miniverse™ , its booming miniature collectible brand recognized for its virality across social media and prominence in the cultural zeitgeist. The brand today announced its Make It Mini Food™ Holiday Theme collection, which features its first-ever licensed partnership as part of the new series. In addition to the new line’s Gingerbread House, Hot Cocoa, and Roasted Turkey capsules, MGA’s Miniverse has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch an ultra-rare, surprise collectible inspired by the classic holiday film Elf – the Mini Buddy the Elf Candy Spaghetti dish. The partnership signifies the brand’s continued expansion into the lifestyle space via timely and innovative designs with real working DIY features and now best-in-class partnerships.

Disruptive for its time, and now an unexpected staple in family cookbooks across the globe, the legendary sweet and savory Candy Spaghetti has been scaled down and transformed into a miniature collectible right in time for the film’s 20th anniversary. Complete with realistic noodles and sweet, delectable toppings, the completed Elf-inspired culinary creation will be the perfect decoration to place atop the mantel for the season or to enjoy all year round. There are only 20,000 unique capsules, and the line is expected to sell out fast due to avid fans racing to retailers to get in on the chase for the rare collectible concealed by mystery packaging within the Holiday line.

The Make It Mini Food™ Holiday Theme is a collection of hyper-detailed, realistic, mini replicas of holiday foods. Each mystery ball-shaped capsule features blind unboxing and can be unwrapped to reveal individually wrapped mini toy “ingredients” and accessories, from sprinkles to mini marshmallows to utensils. Each capsule comes with a recipe card to make a mini culinary creation that is set in resin and hardens in UV or daylight for permanent display.

“Enjoying new and favorite activities with friends and family is a big part of what makes the holiday season so special, and the Miniverse Make It Mini Food Holiday Theme collection helps create those special memories,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. “As the original and first-ever collectible line to combine miniatures with a DIY element, Miniverse is unlike any other brand on the market today. We are proud to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery on this ultra-rare Mini Buddy the Elf Spaghetti dish, the perfect movie viewing party activity or stocking stuffer.”

The Make It Mini Food Holiday Theme Limited Edition line is made for ages 8 and up and is intended for “kidults” – adults ages 18-34 who hold onto their childhood spirit via consumer products or entertainment. Afterall, there’s room for everyone on the nice list. Buddy the Elf loves toys, and MGA’s Miniverse brings an adult’s love for toys and the holidays together for an authentic and exciting collaboration.

The new MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Food Holiday collection, along with the rest of the Miniverse range, are sold at all major retailers. To learn more about the line visit MGA’s Miniverse website and keep up on news by following MGA’s Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok.

Elf is available to own on 4K UHD.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us atwww.mgae.comor check us out atLinkedIn, Threads, Instagram and Facebook.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

