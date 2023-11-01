Dr. Michael N. Bush Collaborates with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners to Transition to a Fully Concierge Medicine Program

Trusted Physician to Multiple Generations Goes Full Concierge

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael N. Bush has collaborated with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC (CCPHP) to transition his established practice and existing concierge program into a fully concierge (membership model) general medicine practice. This collaboration will enable Dr. Bush to continue to provide his Patient-Members with thoughtful, personalized medical care; and now with additional amenities that will help his patients maintain a healthy lifestyle.



A Personalized Approach

Dr. Bush has provided medical care to generations of families. He is no stranger to concierge medicine, as he has been growing his own concierge program for nearly 20 years. His main focus has always been providing individualized and comprehensive care to his patients. His full transition to concierge medicine will ensure that he can continue to practice with that focus for years to come.

“I have always found the practice of medicine to be engaging, challenging, and an important part of my life,” said Dr. Bush. “The personal relationships that I have developed with my patients are of great value to me. The intellectual and interactive aspects of general medicine are rewarding; and in the practice of medicine, there is an ongoing opportunity to try to be helpful to others.”

While planning for potential next steps in his long and satisfying career, Dr. Bush spoke with the team at Castle Connolly Private Health Partners to see what they could offer.

“As I considered making this transition, I investigated various options. I found that Castle Connolly Private Health Partners had the right kind of experience and understood the needs of both physicians and patients,” said Dr. Bush. “The team members at Castle Connolly Private Health Partners are intelligent, easy to work with and devoted to making the process work.”

Concierge Care Membership

“The concierge model offers a rewarding experience for physicians and patients,” said Dean McElwain, CCPHP CEO and co-founder. “It enables them to forge bonds of trust and comfort that result in higher patient satisfaction and wellness, and increased physician job satisfaction.”

In choosing to go to a full concierge practice, Dr. Bush will be able to focus on aspects of medical care:

Continuity and organization of health care

Enhanced connectivity & telemedicine

Easier scheduling & sickness visits

Time & attention

An exclusive Wellness Program



About Dr. Bush

Dr. Bush received his medical degree at SUNY Downstate Medical College, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. His post-graduate training was at Lenox Hill Hospital, where he completed his internship and residency. He was selected to be the Chief Medical Resident and received the Upjohn Achievement Award as the Most Outstanding Medical Resident.

He has twice been elected to represent his peers on the Lenox Hill Hospital Medical Board, and has been elected to the Lenox Hill Physician Hospital Organization Board of Directors, where he served as Chairman. Dr. Bush was selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Town and Country Best Doctor, and New York Magazine Best Doctor.

On the personal side, Dr. Bush has made contributions to his community by being head coach for youth soccer and baseball for a combined 21 seasons.

Out of the office, his greatest source of joy is his family: his wife (and medical partner for many years), three children and their spouses, and four grandchildren.

Learn More

To learn more about Dr. Bush and his concierge program:

Visit www.bushccphp.com

Call (646) 626-4433

Email bushmemberservices@ccphp.net



About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable an optimal practice environment that supports and enhances the physician-patient relationship. Member-patients pay an affordable fee for a wide array of enhancements that provide a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to maintaining their health and wellbeing. For more information, go to ccphp.net.

