Detecting stress-anxiety level via in-ear Heart Rate Variability (HRV) sensing by the Chinese University of Hong Kong
Stress and anxiety are vital health topics, whereas self-assessments were previously used, now Heart Rate Variability (HRV) is a better and objective method.SHATIN, HONG KONG SAR, CHINA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stress, anxiety and mental health are increasingly important personal health topics alongside physical health, and since the onset of Covid-19, society is placing less taboo on people who disclose that they have these health issues.
Whereas in the past, self-assessments are commonly used, this research study conducted at The Nethersole School of Nursing, The Chinese University Hong Kong (CUHK), indicates that a person’s heart rate variability (HRV) can be a more objective method that is both scientific and accurate. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0293509
Ninety (90) nursing students put on earphones that can monitor their HRV (milliseconds changes between each heart beat) 10 minutes before, during, and 10 minutes after a stressful mock skill competency assessment. The results indicated clearly that their HRV decreased as the actual assessment period approached, indicating an increased stress-anxiety level, but as the skill competency assessment ended, their HRV increased favourably in as quick as 10 minutes after.
“We thank the Hong Kong Innovative and Technology Fund's Public Sector Trial Scheme for funding this project (project reference: SCT/003/20SP)” says Prof Jojo WONG, the lead investigator of this research “Nurse educators can now better understand students’ anxiety and stress level and provide more effective support and intervention to improve their academic performance”.
“Clinical nurses are usually exposed to wide varieties of stressors in clinical practice, which may arouse their anxiety and other emotions to high levels of physiological responses” says Prof Wai Tong CHIEN, Director of the Nethersole School of Nursing, Faculty of Medicine, at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. “The findings of this study have unveiled a novel approach for nurses to gain awareness of their stress levels during clinical practice and thus allow them to reflect, evaluate and manage the stressors proactively.”
“Nurses often wear gloves during their work, making wristwatches sometimes impractical for certain settings” says Prof Mary Miu Yee WAYE, “Perhaps wearing a single side earphone that is also connected to their own smartphone can increase both work productivity and communication, while helping them monitor their own stress level. Taking care of the caregiver is as important as taking care of the caretaker”.
The Public Sector Trial Scheme, set up by the Innovation and Technology Commission of Hong Kong (ITC), aims to provide funding support for production of prototypes/samples and/or conducting of trials in the public sector. A one-of-a-kind initiative by the Hong Kong SAR Government, it has funded more than 56,000 projects. The PSTS-SPC sub-fund covers applicants in the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP).
“We are glad that photoplethysmography (PPG) sensing earbuds were selected for use in this trial” says Perry KO, Re-Founder of Actywell Digital (Hera Leto) “it highlights the sensing application of HRV at locations other than the wrist, when the wrist does not offer a good option such as when the users need to use their hands during work or when they need to wear gloves. With the sensors applicable to a single sided earphone, it does not affect communications”.
“We have been developing our ActivHearts™ technology for more than a decade” says Wallace Ming Yip WONG, Co-Founder of Well Being Digital (WBD101) “we know that in-ear bio-sensing can be more accurate than on wrist and our next step include the use of music therapy via the earphones to provide positive intervention for stressful situations. Beyond using PPG earphones for stress-anxiety detection, we also hypothesize that since some research showed that loud noise can exacerbate arrhythmia, the contrary of using relaxing music may reduce the occurrence of arrhythmia. This will be one of our areas of research”.
“We are very thankful to the CUHK Nethersole team, ITC, HKSTP/TecOne and Hera Leto” says Kow Ping, “this independent trial study by CUHK brought more insights as to how mental health may be monitored and managed for more favorable outcomes. While music/exercise therapies were not part of this trial study, as a Designated Local Research Institution (DLRI), we also hope to explore the efficacies of these intervention with CUHK Nethersole team and other institutions in the future”.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
The Nethersole School of Nursing, formerly Department of Nursing, was established under Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1991. It is the first university department of nursing in Hong Kong. The School focuses on high quality, innovative nursing and health education and research to prepare and support nurses to commit themselves to improving health outcomes for individuals and communities locally, regionally and globally, as well as facilitating nursing development in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) targets to spearhead Hong Kong's drive to become a world-class, knowledge-based economy.
The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is a statutory body established in 2001 with a public mission to facilitate the establishment and the nurturing of a world-class technology community dedicated to applied research and development (R&D) in Hong Kong.
Actywell Digital Limited (Hera Leto) develops and commercializes products with bio-sensing capabilities target for both consumer and healthcare applications. It has successfully deployed products for Tele-rehabilitation, Tele-consultation and Remote Chronic Patient Monitoring in multiple healthcare sites including hospitals, nursing homes and NGOs in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) that includes Hong Kong.
Well Being Digital Limited (WBD101) is a company with offices in Hong Kong and Shenzhen that develops unique sensor arrays and its associating algorithm software for use in hearables and wearables. It is also a Designated Local Research Institution (DLRI) under the ITC Policy.
Contact: salesint@wbd101.com for interests to know more about in-ear HRV sensing and further research collaborations opportunities.
Kow Ping
Well Being Digital Limited
+852 3571 9877
salesint@wbd101.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other