Cultural Affairs Bureau launches online virtual tours of The House of Macao Literature offering new experiences in exploring the local literature

MACAU, November 1 - In order to promote the development and utilisation of digital cultural resources, The House of Macao Literature, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), launches online virtual tours, allowing literary enthusiasts to have a better understanding of the spatial layout and exhibits of The House of Macao Literature. The public is welcome to use this service.

The online virtual tours provide a variety of functions and interactive experiences, including the “Interactive Scenic Area” and the “Interactive Exhibits”, which are available in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese and English. The public may scan the designated QR code with their mobile phones, computers or other smart devices or visit the website of The House of Macao Literature (www.clm.gov.mo) or the Online Virtual Tours (VR) website of IC (https://vr.icm.gov.mo/depub/clm) to enjoy the virtual tours. By simply tapping the screen or clicking the images, the public can enjoy a 360-degree view of the building and its surrounding environment. Visitors may also browse the high-definition photos of the exhibits and read the respective descriptions by clicking the location of the displays. In addition, it is equipped with functions such as audio guide and background music, allowing the public to enjoy Macao’s literary treasures anytime and anywhere with the joy of immersive experience.

The House of Macao Literature will continue to create more virtual exhibitions and enrich the online literary resources, in order to provide cultural and tourism experiences to the public.

For more information, please visit the official website of The House of Macao Literature (www.clm.gov.mo) or contact Mr. Lam, staff member of IC, through tel. 8399 6331 during office hours.