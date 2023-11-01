UM, University of Coimbra strengthen teaching and research collaboration through multiple initiatives

MACAU, November 1 - A delegation led by João Nuno Calvão da Silva, vice rector of the University of Coimbra, visited the University of Macau (UM). During the visit, the two parties held a book presentation and recognition ceremony to pay tribute to two professors in UM’s Faculty of Law (FLL) for their academic contributions. In addition, the two universities signed a cooperation agreement for their Joint Laboratory of Cognitive Aging and held a plaque unveiling ceremony, with the aim of strengthening teaching and research collaboration.

UM Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Rui Martins had a meeting with João Nuno Calvão da Silva to exchange views on promoting research, academic offerings, talent cultivation, and interdisciplinary cooperation, in the hope of fostering cooperation and exchanges between universities in Macao and Portugal.

At the book presentation ceremony, Martins, FLL Dean Tong Io Cheng, and João Nuno Calvão da Silva exchanged views on Sinal e Contrato-Promessa, a book authored by João Calvão da Silva. Martins and Tong expressed their respect for João Calvão da Silva’s contribution to the legal community and his special links with Macao, highlighting that the Chinese version of the book will have a considerable influence on the legal community. João Nuno Calvão da Silva also expressed his gratitude to UM for translating the book.

The University of Coimbra then honoured Augusto Teixeira Garcia and Manuel Trigo, associate professors in FLL, with the title of Embaixador Alumni (Alumni Ambassadors) in recognition of their contributions to the university and the academic community. João Nuno Calvão da Silva spoke highly of the outstanding achievements and contributions of the two professors, and presented them with certificates and glass trophies.

In addition, on behalf of their respective universities, Martins and João Nuno Calvão da Silva signed a cooperation agreement for the establishment of the joint laboratory and officiated at the plaque unveiling ceremony. According to the agreement, the two universities will leverage their academic strengths and research resources in the fields of cognitive aging and neurophysiology; for example, through integrating expertise, conducting collaborative research, and cultivating talent in related disciplines. Through this partnership, both universities hope to create a synergistic environment to promote knowledge exchange, interdisciplinary collaboration, and innovative research on cognitive aging, so as to foster the development of higher education and research in Portugal and Macao, and contribute to the academic community, society, and the advancement of scientific understanding in the relevant fields.

Those attending the event also included Xu Cheng-Zhong, interim director of UM’s Institute of Collaborative Innovation; Zhen Yuan, head of UM’s Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences; as well as representatives from the University of Coimbra.