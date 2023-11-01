IAM signs memorandum of cooperation with Gongbei Customs District on joint supervision of safety of aquatic food animals supplied to Macao

MACAU, November 1 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and Gongbei Customs District further strengthen their cooperation in food testing and inspection. They signed “Memorandum of Cooperation in Establishment of ‘Advance Inspection and Cooperation in Supervision’ Model for Aquatic Food Animals Supplied to Macao” to enhance joint supervision at source, further facilitate cross-border trade in Zhuhai and safeguard the food safety and stable supply of aquatic food animals supplied to Macao.

With the support of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, José Maria da Fonseca Tavares, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, led a delegation to visit Zhuhai on 1 November and signed “Memorandum of Cooperation in Establishment of ‘Advance Inspection and Cooperation in Supervision’ Model for Aquatic Food Animals Supplied to Macao” with Zhan Shaotong, Director General of Gongbei Customs District. Under the new supervision model, the preliminary assessment and supervision carried out on approved and registered enterprises are advanced. Through joint inspection, sample testing in the aquaculture and transportation processes and mutual notification of surveillance results at the source and the retail process on the Macao market, etc., the efficiency of the various processes is fully improved on the basis of joint supervision. These measures not only improve the food safety and quality of aquatic products, but also create conditions for convenient customs clearance at the border, expedite inspection and release of products at the border and further facilitate the cross-border trade between Macao and Zhuhai.

IAM thanks the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China and Gongbei Customs District for their continuous support and assistance in the food safety and import inspection work of Macao. “Arrangement on Cooperation in Supervision of Testing and Inspection of Chilled Aquatic Products Supplied to Macao” was signed in August with Gongbei Customs District. The latest memorandum further strengthens the cooperation in testing and inspection of aquatic products supplied to Macao. Efforts to continuously innovate and enhance cross-border supervision work will be taken in the future.

Members of the IAM delegation who attended the signing ceremony include Lo Chi Kin and O Lam, Vice-Chairmen of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs, Ung Sau Hong and To Sok I, members of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs, Cheong Kuai Tat, head of Department of Food Safety and Chio Wai Meng, head of Department of Green Areas and Gardens.