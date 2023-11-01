【Spectacular in November】Mapping show of “Macao Grand Prix Museum Chronicles: 70 Legendary Years” begins today (1 November)

MACAU, November 1 - For the advent of the 70th Macau Grand Prix, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) specially presents the mapping show entitled “Macao Grand Prix Museum Chronicles: 70 Legendary Years”. Themed as motor racing, the brand-new mapping show debuts tonight (1 November), ready to immerse residents and visitors in a light and sound spectacular that sparks the charm of “tourism + sports” for twelve sessions each night in November, a month teeming with the excitement of motor races.

Promote and carry on motorsport culture

In the opening remarks, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed that the Grand Prix is an inextricable part of Macao. To record the significant moments of the Macau Grand Prix in history, promote and pass on the motorsport culture, the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) shoulders the mission to promote the fascinating offerings of the Grand Prix in sports tourism to Macao residents and visitors from worldwide through the ongoing incorporation of different exhibits, activities and interactive multimedia experiences. In celebration of the 70th Macau Grand Prix, the Museum rolls out a series of special activities and arrangements, including the mapping show “Macao Grand Prix Museum Chronicles: 70 Legendary Years”, with the hope to kindle greater vibes of the event and offer another choice of nighttime entertainment.

The guests officiating the opening ceremony include MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Acting Director of Sports Bureau, Lam Lin Kio; member of the Legislative Assembly and the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee, Chan Chak Mo; member of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee and Director-General of the Automobile General Association Macao-China, Chong Coc Veng; President of the Board of Administration of the Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited, and member of the Tourism Development Committee, Ho Cheong Kei; MGTO Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Ricky Hoi. Other guests who were present include members of the Tourism Development Committee and the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee, among others.

Tell the racing story in two chapters

The mapping show is projected upon the exterior wall of the Macao Grand Prix Museum every 15 minutes between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. every night from 1 – 30 November. Consisting of two chapters “Imprinted moments” and “Competition and Professionalism”, the five-minute show takes audiences to set off from the Museum, revisit memories from the start and look toward the future. In a panoramic picture, it highlights the beauty of the circuit and motor racing, the thrill of the competition and the glorious moments of trophy presentation, all pointing to the glamour of the Macau Grand Prix on the way to its platinum jubilee. The mapping art brings into life an enthralling feast of light and sound.

VR360o race replay debuts

In partnership with PICO, an extended reality (XR) brand under Douyin Group, the Museum launches the “VR 360° race replay” exhibit zone. Visitors can enjoy an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience of the Macau Grand Prix made possible by PICO’s augmented reality technology. The new feature elevates the Museum’s digital development and adds splendor to the jubilee.

The VR 360° race replay comes into service today (1 November). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, MGTO Deputy Director Ricky Hoi and General Manager of Public Affairs for the Greater Bay Area at Douyin Group, Yan Hao, officiated the inauguration. Museumgoers can put on the VR headsets at the Museum for a replay of the Macau Touring Car Cup – China Touring Car Championship in the Macau Grand Prix in 2022. The VR feature enables a multi-dimensional, immersive experience of the thrilling race as though on the circuit.

Wonderful museum highlights for jubilee

The series of special activities and arrangements successively launched by the Museum in November also includes release of the video “70 Legendary Years of Macau Grand Prix”, the celebrated racing team – “Oracle Red Bull Racing” Special Exhibition, a special exhibition of memory tokens submitted for the 70th anniversary of the Macau Grand Prix. There are also ticket discount offers for on-site purchase with designated credit cards, as well as extension of opening hours until 9:30 p.m. (ticketing available until 9 p.m.) on the six race days of the 70th Macau Grand Prix (11, 12, 16, 17, 18 and 19 November).

Since its reopening in 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum has kept widening the spectrum of its elements and application of innovative technology to deliver a great experience of educational fun and manifest the synergy of “tourism + sports”.