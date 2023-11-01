Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,679 in the last 365 days.

Global Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market Size

Key players operating in the global hypothermic perfusion preservation market include Organ Recovery Systems, XVIVO Perfusion, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Bridge to Life Ltd., Preservation Solutions Inc., OrganOx, Organ Assist, Waters Medical Systems LLC, and Preservation Sciences Inc., among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global hypothermic perfusion preservation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Continuous advancements in biomedical research, including studies focused on improving organ preservation techniques, have provided valuable insights for enhancing the efficacy of hypothermic perfusion preservation. The integration of cutting-edge research findings into the development of preservation solutions and techniques also fuels market growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, the hospital segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • As per the organ type outlook, the kidneys segment is analyzed to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market
  • North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Key players operating in the global hypothermic perfusion preservation market include Organ Recovery Systems, XVIVO Perfusion, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Bridge to Life Ltd., Preservation Solutions Inc., OrganOx, Organ Assist, Waters Medical Systems LLC, and Preservation Sciences Inc., among others

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/hypothermic-perfusion-preservation-market-4237

By Organ Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Heart
  • Lungs
  • Liver
  • Kidneys
  • Others

By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals
  • Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs)
  • Transplant Centers

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment 


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market Size

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more