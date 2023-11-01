Global Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market Size

Key players operating in the global hypothermic perfusion preservation market include Organ Recovery Systems, XVIVO Perfusion, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Bridge to Life Ltd., Preservation Solutions Inc., OrganOx, Organ Assist, Waters Medical Systems LLC, and Preservation Sciences Inc., among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global hypothermic perfusion preservation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028.



Continuous advancements in biomedical research, including studies focused on improving organ preservation techniques, have provided valuable insights for enhancing the efficacy of hypothermic perfusion preservation. The integration of cutting-edge research findings into the development of preservation solutions and techniques also fuels market growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the hospital segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the organ type outlook, the kidneys segment is analyzed to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market

North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Key players operating in the global hypothermic perfusion preservation market include Organ Recovery Systems, XVIVO Perfusion, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Bridge to Life Ltd., Preservation Solutions Inc., OrganOx, Organ Assist, Waters Medical Systems LLC, and Preservation Sciences Inc., among others





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/hypothermic-perfusion-preservation-market-4237

By Organ Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Heart

Lungs

Liver

Kidneys

Others





By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals

Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs)

Transplant Centers





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com