Matterport Donates Pro2 Cameras to Support School Safety and Tech Education

Donation empowers non-profit Secured My Schools with the technology to create digital twins of schools and public spaces to improve safety protocols and emergency response

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) announced its support of Secured My Schools (SMS), a visionary nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the safety of educational facilities through innovative 3D digital twins.



SMS was founded by Dr. Maria Bell in response to the tragic events in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022. Dr. Bell recognized the urgent need for schools and local law enforcement to have access to advanced tools and resources to more effectively prevent and manage crises on school campuses.

SMS’s groundbreaking approach uses Matterport digital twins – interactive and dimensionally accurate 3D models – of educational facilities in order to improve safety protocols and emergency response capabilities. In partnership with local law enforcement and emergency response teams, SMS trains high school students how to create a 3D model of their school, edit the model, identify vulnerabilities and develop strategies to address them - providing students with valuable tech skills and safety education. These digital twins provide a comprehensive layout of the school, locations of items like fire extinguishers or alarms, the types of door locks, and other essential information that helps first responders act quickly and effectively. The result is an interactive and accurate map of the school that can be used by first responders in any type of emergency to significantly improve safety and response times.

“In the face of ongoing school safety concerns and the unfortunate prevalence of gun violence in our educational institutions, it’s imperative to embrace innovative technologies that improve the safety of our communities,” said Dr. Bell, founder and CEO of Secured My School. “Matterport’s digital twins are proven to be an effective solution for modernizing response operations and protocols. Our partnership has not only enabled us to service more schools, but also teach students valuable skills to build and create with 3D technologies.”

This donation reflects Matterport’s ongoing commitment to support creative and innovative organizations that demonstrate equitable solutions toward building community resilience through access to spaces through digital twins. As part of Matterport’s Exploration to Equity program, the company partners with qualifying US-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, K-12 public schools, and public universities to bring historically or socially significant spaces to life through the Matterport Digital Twin Platform.

“We’re proud to support and partner with Secured My School to help communities become stronger, inclusive and more resilient through deeper access and understanding of the buildings and spaces they inhabit,” said Qadira Harris, senior director of Global Responsibility. “We’re particularly inspired by the work SMS is doing to train students to build, create and innovate with 3D technologies, creating future career and educational pathways while providing an invaluable service to their communities.”

More information about Matterport’s Exploration to Equity program is available at https://matterport.com/social-impact . To learn more about Secured My School, please visit: https://www.securedmyschool.org/

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2023 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Steve Lombardi

VP, Communications and Business Affairs

press@matterport.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Knapp

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com