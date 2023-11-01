First Pacific to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on November 8th 2023

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

HONG KONG, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Company Limited (HKEx: 142, ADRs: FPAFY) based in Hong Kong and focused on investment with operations located in Asia-Pacific, today announced that First Pacific’s Associate Director, John W. Ryan, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 8th, 2023. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth."



Company Highlights

Consecutive highs for turnover, contribution, and recurring profit seen in 2023

US Dollar proxy for investment in fast-growing economies of emerging Asia

Nearly 50 years of proven investment returns

NAV discount in holding company structure offers potential upside catalyst

About First Pacific Company Limited

First Pacific (HKEx: 142, ADRs: FPAFY) is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company with investments located in Asia-Pacific.

While First Pacific is headquartered in Hong Kong, its investment portfolio is centered on core industries and markets in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (“Indofood”), PLDT Inc. (“PLDT”), Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (“MPIC”), and PacificLight Power Pte. Indofood is the largest vertically integrated food company in Indonesia and producer of the global instant noodle brand Indomie while PLDT is the dominant integrated telecommunications and digital services provider in the Philippines with the largest fixed broadband network and the largest and most modern wireless network in the country. MPIC is a leading infrastructure investment and management company in the Philippines, with holdings in the country’s largest electricity distributor, toll road operator, water distributor, and healthcare group. MPIC also holds investment in the storage of petroleum products, real estate, light rail, and others. Singapore’s PacificLight Power is the sole LNG-fuelled power generator in the city-state. Other investments include Philex Mining Corporation, a leading copper and gold mining company in the Philippines, and Voyager, the fintech unit of PLDT and the only telco in the country to hold a digital banking license.

In 2022, First Pacific recorded its highest-ever turnover, contribution from operations, and recurring profit with investee companies expected to further improve their earnings and contribution to First Pacific this year as well. The 2022 full-year distribution to shareholders was up 16% year-on-year. Together with share repurchases, the total distribution to shareholders was approximately 27% of 2022 recurring profit.

First Pacific has investment-grade credit ratings of Baa2 Stable from Moody’s and BBB- Stable from S&P Global.

First Pacific regards itself as a leader in sustainability in Asia with high scores from leading proxy advisors.

Listed in Hong Kong, First Pacific’s shares are also available for trading in the United States through American Depositary Receipts. For further information, visit www.firstpacific.com .

Profile in detail: https://www.firstpacific.com/about/profile.php

