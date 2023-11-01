Crusader Vans Announce Economic Leasing Options For Vauxhall’s New Vivaro And Movano Vans

Buxted, United Kingdom, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusader Vans, a leading van leasing company operating in East Sussex, England, for the past 19 years, is excited to announce a range of economic leasing options for Vauxhall’s new Vivaro van and Movano van.

Crusader Vans’s Vauxhall Vivaro Lease is intended to provide businesses access to the British car manufacturer’s latest offering by providing a selection of cost-effective leasing options that make it easier for individuals to access new and improved models.

A prominent and pragmatic choice for various businesses due to its ample-sized interior, reliability, and versatility, Vauxhall’s New Vivaro van delivers impressive load capacity, advanced safety features and efficient engine options ideal for transporting people and cargo.

The Vauxhall Movano van has been a popular choice for businesses and individuals since 1998 because of its adaptability, robust build, and the brand’s continued commitment to producing quality vehicles. A commendable choice for businesses requiring a larger van, the Vauxhall Movano has a wide selection of body styles that cater to diverse business requirements, while its 6-speed manual gearbox ensures smooth transitions, whether goods or equipment are being transported.

With an array of unique leasing options and customer-centric plans that can be tailored to fit varying business needs, Crusader Vans wanted to give individuals the opportunity to lease a cheaper and more spacious option than the Ford Transit van. A Vauxhall Movano Lease has many of the same benefits as the Ford Transit, with the key difference that the Vauxhall’s Movano has larger load lengths, meaning businesses have access to a significantly larger storage space.

To further help businesses with their van selection and comparing different models and brands, Crusader Vans has included a Vauxhall Vivaro and Movano Panel van review on the blog section of its website.

In its Vauxhall Vivaro Review, Crusader Vans praises the van for offering practicality and comfort in equal measure and how the company has received only positive customer feedback about Vauxhall’s new van’s performance, durability and reliability. With unparalleled technology, enhanced towing capacity, and superior engines to deliver a car-like driving experience, the Vauxhall Vivaro has a generous load length of 2512mm and a height of 1397mm, ensuring ample cargo space while maintaining a mindful eye on the environment. Built in Luton, businesses can enjoy the van’s seamless British manufacturing, as well as its unrivalled head-up display, a suite of advanced safety and security systems, ergonomic seating and a mobile office setup.

Crusader Vans’ Vauxhall Movano Review highlights the van’s robust 2.2 diesel engine, comfortable cab space and improved technologies, such as Intellilink, electric climate control, mobile office, side wind assist and Blind Spot Alert.

Functional and ensuring that power and performance are never compromised, Vauxhall’s Movano van has a high payload of up to 2100kg, an impressive capacity designed to handle the demands of heavy carrying with ease. The van also has a new variety of exceptional safety features like driver assistance, lane safety and added floor and side panels for improved security.

Crusader Vans offers various Vauxhall Van Leases suitable for different business and personal needs. The experienced leasing company will take the time to guide and assist each customer in selecting their ideal van, making sure to find a suitable Vauxhall van model for their specific requirements.

Vauxhall is one of the oldest vehicle manufacturers in the United Kingdom. Stellantis now own Vauxhall and produce Vauxhall Vans on the same production lines as the French manufacturers, such as Peugeot and Citroen.

The Vauxhall vans currently available for lease at Crusader Vans include:

The Vauxhall Combo : Designed for those looking for a small car-derived van for small jobs.

: Designed for those looking for a small car-derived van for small jobs. The Vauxhall Vivaro : A sporty and stylish van for the mid-sized market.

: A sporty and stylish van for the mid-sized market. The Vauxhall Movano: For those who need larger vans for bigger jobs but want the same style and drivability as smaller vans.

More information

For more information on Crusader Vans and its leasing options for Vauxhall’s new Vivaro van and Movano van, please visit https://www.crusader-vans.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/crusader-vans-announce-economic-leasing-options-for-vauxhalls-new-vivaro-and-movano-vans/

Crusader Vans Crusader House, High Street Buxted East Sussex TN22 4LA United Kingdom 01825 701200 https://www.crusader-vans.co.uk/