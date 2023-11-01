LPL Financial Welcomes Pathway Wealth Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisors John Lankford and Justin Pestel, CPFA®, of Pathway Wealth Advisors have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported having served approximately $125 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and join LPL from Woodbury Financial, part of Osaic (formerly Advisor Group).



Based in Wichita Falls, Texas, Pathway Wealth Advisors was founded with a singular mission to help clients work toward their financial goals and the life they've always envisioned through structurally sound financial planning. Lankford and Pestel are the second generation of Pathway owners, following the footsteps of founders Shirley Donnell and Phillip Brooks. They are joined by Client and Services Assistant Regina Dingmon.

Lankford and Pestel joined the financial services industry after successful careers in public education and law enforcement, respectively, where they were both passionate about serving others and making a difference in people’s lives. That experience paved the way to finding their calling as financial advisors.

“There's nothing quite like the feeling of helping a client plan for retirement, invest in their future or achieve a major financial milestone,” Lankford said, noting they primarily work with teachers and families. “We take a holistic approach to stay involved in each step of a client’s financial journey. Everyone deserves the chance to live the life they've always dreamed of, and we’re proud to play a role in helping to make that a reality.”

Looking to grow their practice and enhance the client experience, the team turned to LPL Financial.

“We’ve been so impressed with LPL’s industry-leading technology platform, which will allow us to enhance the client experience through a combination of our advice and digital capabilities,” Pestel said. “We believe clients will appreciate that they only have to log into one portal to view all of their accounts without having to jump into different systems.”

The advisors also touted the numerous options and customizations in LPL’s Separately Managed Accounts platform, which provides advisors with the opportunity to offer clients institutional investor strategies with lower minimums. The team also plans to tap into LPL’s recruiting resources to add at least two additional experienced advisors to the team in the coming months.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “It’s a pleasure to welcome John and Justin to the LPL community. We are honored to be their chosen partner as they look for new ways to elevate the client experience and grow their business. We are committed to delivering strategic business solutions and innovative technology that can help advisors be successful at every stage of their business’ lifecycle. We look forward to supporting Pathway Wealth Advisors for years to come.”

