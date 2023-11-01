Arctic Wolf Selected as Trusted Security Operations Partner of the Minnesota Vikings

Security Operations leader helps end cyber risk for over 50 professional sports teams around the world

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced that they have been selected as the Trusted Security Operations Partner of the Minnesota Vikings. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone in the world of sports, highlighting the vital role cybersecurity plays in safeguarding teams, fans, and the entire sports and entertainment industry.



In an era where technology is deeply embedded in the fabric of sports, the need for effective Security Operations has become increasingly critical for all professional sports organizations. As cybercriminals continually evolve their tactics, sports teams face unique challenges in protecting their sensitive data, intellectual property, and digital infrastructure. Since becoming a customer in October 2021, the Minnesota Vikings have leveraged the speed, scale, and power of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud that unifies data from endpoint, network, identity, and cloud, security sources to proactively mitigate risks, protect critical assets, and maintain operational continuity in the face of an ever-evolving threat landscape.

"Cybersecurity is of paramount importance in today's digital landscape, and by partnering with Arctic Wolf we are able to detect and respond to cyber threats effectively, safeguarding our organization and the sensitive data of our fans, players, and personnel,” said Cheryl Nygaard, vice president of information technology, Minnesota Vikings. “Arctic Wolf has an unmatched reputation within the professional sports community for creating innovative technology and having the deep domain knowledge needed to combat modern cyber threats, and we are excited about the role they play as our cyber-defensive line.”

With a global customer base of over 4,600 customers, including a portfolio of over 50 professional sports teams, Arctic Wolf leads the industry in providing tailored Security Operations solutions to the sports sector. Arctic Wolf currently helps sports organizations in the NBA, NHL, MLS, English Premier League (EPL), Formula 1, and INDY Car to achieve positive security outcomes that span the entire security operations framework.

"Joining forces with the Minnesota Vikings as their Trusted Security Operations Partner is an immense honor for Arctic Wolf," said Steve Craig, chief sales officer, Arctic Wolf. "This partnership further solidifies Arctic Wolf's position as the go-to provider of cybersecurity solutions for leading professional sports organizations and demonstrates how the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud empowers front offices to tackle emerging threats head-on, allowing them to focus on what matters most -- performing on the field and delivering unforgettable experiences to their fans."

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 4.5 trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

Press Contact:

Bianca Gorospe

bianca.gorospe@arcticwolf.com

650-392-4457

© 2023 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.



