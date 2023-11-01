AMN Healthcare Unveils Game-Changing Vendor Management System, ShiftWise Flex

Innovative Features Redefine Healthcare Workforce Technology

DALLAS, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator in total talent solutions including healthcare workforce technology, today announced the launch of ShiftWise Flex, a next-generation vendor management system (VMS) that leverages state-of-the-art features and automation to empower healthcare organizations with the ability to create a financially sustainable and agile workforce to deliver on their healthcare mission.



As the first healthcare-focused VMS to enter the market in 2002, ShiftWise is the trusted industry leading staffing technology used by many of the nation’s largest and most robust healthcare systems. ShiftWise Flex, AMN Healthcare’s next- generation enhanced product, is the only vendor neutral platform that automates and streamlines the contingent labor management process for nursing, allied health, locums and non-clinical professionals. The platform gives healthcare systems unprecedented flexibility and control over their workforce and ability to meet patient demand.

“We have been working tirelessly to push the boundaries of innovation, and today, we unveil a new era of healthcare workforce technology. With ShiftWise Flex, we have combined our longstanding proven technology with cutting-edge developments and reimagined configuration agility. Healthcare organizations can expect to optimize labor costs, access more talent and build an agile workforce to deliver incredible patient outcomes,” said Nishan Sivathasan, Division President of Workforce Technology at AMN Healthcare.

Key capabilities of ShiftWise Flex include:

Extensive Range of Labor Sourcing Options: Activates sourcing channels for internal float pool, direct hire aggregation, staffing agency management, and independent contractors, catering to both clinical and non-clinical talent requirements.



Cutting-Edge, Secure, Integrated Technology : The Microsoft Azure powered, SOCII Type 2 compliant VMS offers a single integrated talent management platform that streamlines order, staffing, and compliance management to ensure an optimized order-to-fill process. ShiftWise Flex leverages out-of-the-box API integrations to drive automation and efficiency when integrating with healthcare organization’s existing systems.



Data-Driven Insights: Offers flexible self-service reporting and intuitive interactive dashboards, equipping key stakeholders to make well-informed decisions. Real-time market intelligence ensures that talent strategies are based on the most current insights while enabling the evaluation of program metrics and supplier performance.



Enhanced Supplier Experience : Provides a powerful platform that is beneficial to suppliers by providing immediate access to self-reporting and analytics, facilitating the ability to compete effectively and continuously improve their performance. With API integrations, suppliers seamlessly integrate their applicant tracking and payroll systems, streamlining their workload and significantly accelerating speed-to-fill.



Integrated with AMN Passport, the most downloaded clinician app of its kind: AMN Passport operates as an AI-driven talent matching engine seamlessly connecting clinicians to work orders, offering clinician self-service and automated credentialing matches. This empowers clients with superior speed-to-fill and cost-effectiveness, facilitating the development of a well-balanced workforce.



For more information about ShiftWise Flex, please visit https://www.amnhealthcare.com/campaign/tech/shiftwise-flex/.

About AMN Healthcare:

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, permanent placement, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.