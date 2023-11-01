Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. Appoints Jason Rosset to the Advisory Board

Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. (“EWS” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Rosset to the Advisory Board.



Jason Rosset is the founder of Accuworx Inc. & Sure Horizon Environmental Inc. (two leading North American environmental service companies, which are now part of NYSE listed GFL Environmental Inc.), and current Chairman of Sluyter Company Ltd., a chemical manufacturer.

He is also former Chair of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Upper Canada & Maple Leaf Chapters. YPO is a global organization of 22,000 current and former CEOs; their companies represent approximately 10% of global GDP.

Explains Kevin Hull, CEO of EWS: “We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Rosset join our growing advisory board. He has collaborated with public and private stakeholders in Canada for over 30 years on various environmental matters regarding best practice and policy; including new technologies that have pioneered new remedial approaches. His background and skills will be invaluable to the Company as it grows and moves forward on major additional projects in Canada and around the world.”

“The circular economy depends on businesspeople and big thinkers to challenge the status quo and help move the needle to make measurable environmental results,” says Jason Rosset. “When I was introduced to EWS recently, I immediately recognized the significant business potential with their technology and mission. I believe my unique experience in growing two leading environmental service companies puts me in a unique position to help the company in its mission to make waste profitable and to help solve waste issues in our global community.”

About Emergent Waste Solutions Inc.

EWS is a BC company with worldwide rights to deploy the world leading Advanced Thermolysis System (“ATS”) technology. ATS is an innovative, secure, efficient, and proven method for the converting of waste materials such as MSW, tires, plastics, biomass, and livestock waste into marketable products, such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, biogas, and bio-oil. It currently has over $200 MM of potential projects in the pipeline. EWS and Buscando Resources Corp. (“Buscando”) (CSE: BRCO) have entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement dated effective September 18, 2023 pursuant to which Buscando will acquire all of the outstanding shares in the capital of EWS (the “EWS Shares”) by way of a three-cornered amalgamation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Kevin Hull

CEO

You are invited to click here to view the company website for more information about our technology and products: http://www.ewscanada.com

For further information contact :

khull@ewscanada.com

(604)741-1956

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. The Company, EWS nor the Resulting Issuer assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws.