CleanChoice Energy Begins Its Newest Chapter in Renewable Energy By Acquiring 25 Megawatts of Solar in Franklin County, Penn.

This is the first project in the company’s vertical integration strategy since True Green Capital acquired a majority stake in CleanChoice Energy earlier this year

WASHINGTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanChoice Energy ("CleanChoice"), a farm-to-table clean energy company that empowers people and businesses to access clean and renewable energy, has executed on the first stage of its mission to develop and own a portfolio of solar generating facilities by acquiring a project in Franklin County, Mercersburg, Penn., with a projected installed capacity of 25.15 MWdc. This is CleanChoice’s first acquisition as part of its long term ownership strategy.



This solar project sits on 168 acres in Franklin County and will add renewable energy to the PJM electric grid via FirstEnergy. CleanChoice anticipates commencing construction shortly at the site and aims to begin producing energy in the last quarter of 2024 - generating enough power to supply 4,500 homes. This acquisition complements CleanChoice’s existing 500 MW development portfolio and executes on CleanChoice’s strategic expansion in the PJM, NY, and NE ISOs.

“This is an important growth milestone for CleanChoice Energy as we make a strategic shift in our company’s direction - by now owning our own solar projects that deliver clean energy to the electric grid,” said Zoe Gamble, President of CleanChoice Energy. “The solar project is the first of several planned projects as we begin to realize our strategy for a farm-to-table buildout that will enable us to make renewable energy more accessible for more people.”

With this acquisition, CleanChoice secures its role as the first 100% independent green gen-tailer in the United States -- generating 100% renewable power and selling directly to retail customers. CleanChoice currently connects hundreds of thousands of households across the U.S. with easy, convenient, 100% pollution-free energy, and is striving toward a cleaner future. For more information visit www.cleanchoiceenergy.com .

CleanChoice Energy is the first independent 100% green gen-tailer in the U.S., operating at both ends of the energy spectrum by owning solar generation assets to provide direct-to-consumer clean energy. CleanChoice has redefined cleantech, making it easy for people to access climate solutions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives with pollution-free, renewable energy for their homes and businesses. With CleanChoice, every kilowatt of electricity used is replenished onto the grid with 100% clean energy from regional wind and solar projects – including, in the near future, from solar projects owned and operated by CleanChoice. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is majority-owned by Funds managed by True Green Capital Management LLC. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

