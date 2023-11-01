Altiam Digital Announces Security Expert and Industry Veteran Wayne White as CEO

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altiam Digital, a provider of security, automation, and technology services, is proud to announce the appointment of Wayne White as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



For 30 years, Wayne has been a visionary and architect of cutting-edge technology solutions in various roles at Qwest, Avaya, Covad, and multiple CX companies as CIO, CTO, and President of Digital Services. A 2020 Orbie CIO of the Year and recipient of many cyber security and digital innovation awards, Wayne will focus on Altiam Digital’s expansion into multiple countries and markets, both nearshore and offshore.

“Wayne is exactly the right leader for Altiam Digital,” said Ammar Amdani, Board member of Altiam Digital’s parent company Altiam Global. Amdani adds, “His extensive technology background and strong leadership skills will help Altiam Digital develop strategic alliances, broaden channel partnerships, and greatly expand our nearshore and offshore presence. We are genuinely pleased to announce Wayne as the leader of Altiam Digital.”

“I am very excited to be joining the Altiam Digital team,” said Wayne White. “Altiam Digital has a powerful business model and is poised to move digital transformation, automation, and security preparedness forward by leaps and bounds. As modern industries respond to a new wave of cyber threats and the inherent problems of keeping up with technical advancement, Altiam Digital’s cost-effective and advanced set of services will help companies efficiently move ahead on their own technology path, minimize their risk, and maximize their investments. I could not be more excited to become part of this amazing team.”

Altiam Digital is a technology consulting and services partner to IT executives across a wide range of industry verticals. We provide the creative spark and knowledge to help businesses achieve audacious technology goals. Our clients trust us to help them advance technology enablement, secure their assets against cyberattacks, and get more value out of technology investments, especially in terms of automation. Our flagship operations center is in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, at Altia Smart City, a sustainable business and lifestyle campus.





