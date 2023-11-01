The Broken Brown Egg and Progyny Launch 2023 Awareness, Hope, and Activism Grant™ to Help BIPOC Individuals and Couples Expand Their Families

The grant will provide education, access to care, and financial assistance to either a couple or individual of color on their family building journey

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, and The Broken Brown Egg , a nonprofit supporting BIPOC individuals and couples experiencing infertility, today launched the 2023 Awareness, Hope, and Activism (AHA) Grant™.



Black women are twice as likely to suffer from infertility but are half as likely to access care than white women ( CDC ). This grant, now in its second year, looks to narrow that gap by providing education, access to care, financial assistance, and emotional support to either a couple or individual of color during their fertility and family building journey. Together, Progyny and The Broken Brown Egg’s mission is to give a person or a couple a new sense of hope and an “AHA” moment to move forward.

“Getting fertility and family building care can be difficult for individuals of color due to the lack of access to financial resources and to comprehensive benefits coverage,” said Regina Townsend, Founder of The Broken Brown Egg. “This grant aims to offer vital assistance to those facing barriers to family building, while also opening dialogue about fertility within the Black community and beyond.”

“At Progyny, we believe in the fundamental right of everyone, regardless of their ethnicity, race, marital status, or sexual orientation, to fulfill their dreams of family, and we are committed to addressing the disparities in access to family building care within the BIPOC community,” said Cynthia McEwen, VP of People and Head of DEI at Progyny. “We are honored to extend both financial and emotional support through the Awareness, Hope, and Activism Grant in partnership with The Broken Brown Egg.”

The chosen grant recipients will receive additional support for medication through Alto Pharmacy , a digitally-powered pharmacy with fertility expertise. Alto provides comprehensive support with pharmacists on call seven days a week, and multiple delivery options, including same-day courier delivery, so that patients can receive their medication where and when it’s most convenient for them. The grant recipients will also receive unlimited access to their own dedicated Progyny Patient Care Advocate who will be their fertility coach providing clinical education, guidance, and emotional support throughout the entirety of their family building journey.

“Being selected for the AHA Grant was an unforgettable and euphoric experience for my husband and I,” said Sametra Thompson, 2022 AHA Grant recipient. “The personalized treatment and opportunity to work with fertility specialists allowed us to beat all odds against infertility and continue our family building journey.”

The grant application launches on November 1, 2023, and is open to citizens and legal residents of the U.S. who are 45 years of age or younger. The application window closes on December 8, 2023, and the winner, who will be chosen by a panel of BIPOC infertility advocates and physicians, will be announced in mid-December. For full grant application instructions and rules visit the Broken Brown Egg’s grant website, https://thebrokenbrownegg.org/aha-grant .

For more information on Progyny visit www.progyny.com .

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com .

About The Broken Brown Egg

The Broken Brown Egg, Inc. exists to inform, empower, and advocate for individuals and couples experiencing infertility and reproductive health issues, with an emphasis on the Black experience of these concerns.

The Broken Brown Egg dismantles the stigmas associated with fertility in underserved populations through relatable and accessible programs and events. The organization provides resources and support for three major targets: Reproductive Justice and Health Equity, The Reproductive Health Careers Pipeline, and Empowerment & Community Building. Signature programming includes an online virtual support community, an annual Mother’s Day wine sip for those experiencing infertility, and a robust empowerment network connecting researchers and journalists to participants of color.

The Broken Brown Egg, Inc. is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.thebrokenbrownegg.org.

Contact:

Alexis Ford

media@progyny.com