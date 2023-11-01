Hazelcast Announces Adrian Soars as Chief Technology Officer

Soars brings 25 years of expertise in high-performance data architectures, payment processing

Palo Alto, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazelcast, Inc. , the company that enables instant action on streaming data, announces Adrian Soars as its chief technology officer (CTO), bringing proven expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and the architecture and implementation of high-performance data platforms.

Throughout his career, Soars has successfully directed and implemented technology strategies to drive revenue growth, enhance operational efficiency, and develop innovative solutions for a wide range of payment processing and trading use cases. With more than 25 years in financial services, Soars focuses on complex use cases and the use of innovative technologies, such as AI and machine learning (ML), to transform financial transactions, enhance security through real-time fraud detection, extract valuable insights from transactional data, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Most recently, Soars served as CTO of AI firm Napier. Additionally, he has held senior leadership positions at prominent investment banks and financial services firms, including TD Securities, Standard Chartered Bank, ADS Securities, Deutsche Bank, and others.

“Companies are investing in solutions that reduce the complexity of building and deploying real-time architectures for applications to drive revenue growth, avoid risks, and improve operational efficiency,” said Kelly Herrell, CEO of Hazelcast. “Adrian’s passion for solving complex problems and his experience designing real-time architectures for some of the world’s largest tech programs is a wealth of information we cannot wait to share with our customers.”

As Hazelcast CTO, Soars leads research and development (R&D) to ensure Hazelcast maintains a strong technological leadership that translates into a competitive advantage for customers. Furthermore, Soars will add capabilities to the platform to further reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) of building, deploying, and maintaining real-time applications.

“Being on the buyer's side, I’ve always factored simplicity into my purchase decisions, which is why I used Hazelcast for several years before joining the company,” Soars said. “The Hazelcast Platform is seriously impressive software and delivers true real-time capabilities for enterprises. And, when you factor in the platform’s unified architecture, it will make life easier for application development teams by mitigating the headaches all too common with a do-it-yourself approach.”

Soars joins Hazelcast at a time of world-class growth, often outperforming IT industry peers. Comparing the first half of this year to the same period last year, Hazelcast achieved 2x higher growth in new business, more than doubling its pipeline, and world-class rates for customer retention and expansion.

Many Global 2000 customers trust Hazelcast and its platform to act instantly on streaming data for real-time use cases ranging from real-time tailored offers at the point of sale, fraud detection, payment processing, order tracking, and more.

Hazelcast was recently included in the Gartner Market Guide for Event Stream Processing (ESP) as a unified real-time data platform, a new category within the family of event stream processing technologies. The recognition from Gartner and the introduction of a new category match the significant growth in demand Hazelcast continues to achieve.

Additional Resources

About Hazelcast

The world’s leading companies trust Hazelcast and its unified real-time data platform to take instant action on streaming data. With a stream processing engine and fast data store integrated into a single solution, businesses can simplify real-time architectures for next-gen applications and AI/ML deployments to drive new revenue, mitigate risk, and operate efficiently – at a low TCO.

Hazelcast is named in the Gartner Market Guide for Event Stream Processing and a leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Streaming Data Platforms . To join our community of CXOs, architects, and developers at brands such as HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Volvo, New York Life, Domino’s, and others, visit hazelcast.com.

Matt Wolpin Hazelcast, Inc. 650-487-0179 press@hazelcast.com