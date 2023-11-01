LegalZoom Launches New Compliance Product, Solving Complexity of Finding Business Licenses to Operate Legally at Federal & Local Levels

The new business license product utilizes a proprietary database to provide a personalized report of required licenses to help business owners save time and avoid fines

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom , the No. 1 choice in online small business formations, announced its new business license product, which helps businesses become compliant and operate legally. This new product is built on a proprietary nationwide database and a delightful customer experience that matches a small business profile with relevant licenses and permits. LegalZoom’s nationwide database is kept up-to-date down to the local level of requirements. The business license product supports business owners by removing the time-consuming and often confusing process of researching and discovering requirements.



On average, small businesses need more than five licenses to operate legally. With such complex licensing requirements, it is hard to know where to start. Small business owners can quickly become overwhelmed by the amount of research required to find their compliance requirements at every level of government. Failure to secure a required license could cost a business, including penalties, fines, and even temporary or permanent closure. LegalZoom’s new business license product aims to bring small business owners confidence in the process by providing a summary of the required licenses, permits, and registrations, plus details about each one and its importance to the business.

Small business owners answer a few simple questions about their business—how and where it operates—for a personalized report. The business license product features direct access to all of the required applications, expediting the process and simplifying business compliance. In addition to the report and access to applications, customers receive helpful instructions on how to apply.

“Business owners can save hours and enjoy peace of mind with our personalized technology that connects them to our extensive database of licenses, permits, and registrations, so they know what’s required by the federal, state, county, and local governments to become and remain compliant,” said Dan Wernikoff, CEO at LegalZoom.

LegalZoom’s own in-house business license solution is a complementary addition to its integrated suite of compliance offerings for business owners. LegalZoom has over 20 years of experience helping entrepreneurs form and protect their businesses and continues to be the most favored brand amongst small business owners. To learn more about LegalZoom’s offerings, including its business license product, please visit LegalZoom.com .

About LegalZoom.com, Inc.:

LegalZoom is the leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal, tax and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. To learn more about LegalZoom, visit www.LegalZoom.com .