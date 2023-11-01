Project Red Ribbon Aims To Prevent Impaired During The Holiday Season

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beryl Hansen had recently retired and was looking forward to a new chapter in her life when she was tragically killed by an impaired driver while out for her usual early morning walk near Portage la Prairie. Today, her daughter Tanya Hansen Pratt – MADD Canada’s new National President – launches the 2023 Project Red Ribbon campaign to prevent impaired driving during the holiday season.



“The deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving are entirely preventable. My Mom’s death was entirely preventable,” Ms. Hansen Pratt said. “MADD Canada holds this campaign every year to engage people in this effort to prevent impaired driving and the tragic deaths and injuries that result.”

Hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured every year in impaired driving crashes. With the holiday season being one of the busiest times on most social calendars, the risk for impaired driving is high. Project Red Ribbon reminds Canadians about the importance of always driving sober, or planning ahead for a sober ride home if alcohol, cannabis or other drugs are being consumed.

Today’s launch event is being held at RCMP Headquarters in Winnipeg by MADD Canada and MADD Winnipeg Chapter. Special guests include: RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill; Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth; Assistant Chief of Paramedic Operations Wayne Mosienko, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service; KAG Canada Senior Vice-President of Operations Lynette McMann; and Uber Canada Head of Public Policy and Communications Laura Miller. KAG Canada and Uber Canada are Official Sponsors of this year’s Project Red Ribbon campaign.

Project Red Ribbon runs from November 1, 2023 to January 8, 2024, with MADD Canada volunteers in communities across Canada distributing thousands of red ribbons and red ribbon car decals to the public to display as a symbol of their commitment to always drive sober. The ribbons also serve as a powerful tribute to the hundreds of Canadians killed and thousands injured in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs each year. Victims such as Beryl, who is featured on the 2023 Project Red Ribbon poster and bookmark. Other materials to promote the sober driving campaign include television and radio public service announcements, and extensive social media messaging.

MADD Canada thanks all its 2023 Project Red Ribbon sponsors for their generous support: KAG Canada, Uber Canada, BMO Financial Group, Irving Oil Ltd and Cascades. View the full list of this year’s sponsors and coin box partners.

This year’s Project Red Ribbon campaign features an extensive ‘light-up red’ movement, with more than 40 landmarks, government buildings and other buildings lighting up red to help spread the sober driving message and prevent impaired driving. These include the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba, which will be lighting up red this evening in honour of today’s campaign launch. For a full list of lighting locations across the country, see the Ceremonial Lighting Partners list.

MADD Canada’s red ribbons and car decals are available through MADD Canada Chapters and Community Leaders across the country, through the MADD Canada website at www.madd.ca , or by emailing info@madd.ca .





For more information, please contact: Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or thansenpratt@madd.ca. Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager at 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca