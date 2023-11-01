CDM Smith Selected to Refurbish MWRA’s Deer Island Digesters

The project affirms MWRA's commitment to maintaining Boston Harbor as one of the cleanest harbors in the country.

Boston, MA, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSTON—The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) has announced its selection of CDM Smith and its teaming partners to support the Authority in the comprehensive refurbishment of the Deer Island Treatment Plant (DITP) digestion system, providing for resilient and secure wastewater treatment operations over the next two decades. The DITP has been the centerpiece of the Boston Harbor cleanup program, and this project is a major investment in the protection and renewal of this facility and the commitment to maintaining Boston Harbor’s place as one of the cleanest harbors in the country. The DITP is the United States' second-largest water reclamation plant, with a peak capacity of 1.2 billion gallons, and an average daily flow of 350 million gallons. CDM Smith’s history of collaboration with MWRA spans nearly four decades and includes CDM Smith playing a pivotal role in the design of the original digestion system. This innovative system, characterized by its iconic egg-shaped digesters, has faithfully served the community for nearly thirty years, contributing to the transformative cleanup of the once-polluted Boston Harbor.

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies for condition assessment purposes, CDM Smith will harness 3D camera walk-throughs, tablet-based Bluebeam data gathering and documentation, and drone inspections. The scope of the refurbishment encompasses coatings and materials enhancements within the anaerobic digesters, and replacement of aging pipelines, pumping systems, digester mixing, and digester heating systems, along with a suite of miscellaneous upgrades. These improvements will be executed while ensuring uninterrupted operation of the system and will bolster operational efficiency and system performance.

This project will build on CDM Smith’s extensive experience in rehabilitating residuals facilities, a demonstrated track record of effectively delivering complex projects for the MWRA and a dedicated team that includes veterans from the original residuals facility project in the 1990s. “We are proud to be a trusted partner of the MWRA on pivotal, high-profile undertakings like this one,” said Mike Walsh, project director and senior vice president. “We look forward to continuing our long history of successful collaboration with MWRA on this critical infrastructure project."

