Associa Recognized By Great Place to Work® On Certification Nation Day, A National Celebration Of Outstanding Workplaces

DALLAS, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to celebrate Certification Nation Day on November 1, along with the entire community of Great Place to Work-Certified® companies throughout the United States. Great Place To Work® has designated November 1 as Certification Nation Day to honor and acknowledge companies working to create great places to work for all their employees.

In 2023, Associa was voted as a Great Place To Work® by its team members for the seventh consecutive year. Areas in which Associa team members recognized the company included its award-winning learning and development team; opportunities for long-term career growth; strong focus on employee wellness; and 5-Star Customer Service Champions program.

“We are extremely proud that our team members have again voted Associa as a Great Place to Work® for the seventh consecutive year,” said Chelle O’Keefe, SPHR®, Associa Executive Vice President and CHRO. “Recognition from members of the Associa family is particularly meaningful, and we are pleased to celebrate alongside other outstanding organizations in this group.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

“Certified companies put employees first,” said Michael C. Bush, Great Place to Work® CEO. “Thriving employees increase revenue, profit, and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures."

It’s important to honor all the work that goes into creating a Certified company. “Certification Nation Day is a time to honor and celebrate what makes your company great,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Great Place to Work® vice president of global recognition. “Come together, unite, and elevate your company culture as you celebrate your people, your culture, and your customers.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Associa Is Hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com