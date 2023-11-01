Mongolian President begins State visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, November 1 - HÀ NỘI — Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Mongolia arrived in Hà Nội at noon on Wednesday, beginning their five-day State visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of President Võ Văn Thưởng.

The Mongolian delegation was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Chairman of the State President Office Lê Khánh Hải, Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ and Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Doãn Khánh Tâm, among others.

The trip takes place in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.

Mongolia was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam (November 17, 1954) and Việt Nam was the first in Southeast Asia that Mongolia set up diplomatic ties with.

Over the past nearly seven decades, the Việt Nam-Mongolia friendship has been continuously strengthened and developed strongly. Although the bilateral trade has remained modest, statistics showed that it has made progress, increasing from US$81 million in 2021 to $85 million last year, and the value stood at $65 million in the first seven months of this year.

The two countries have maintained mutual support at international forums as well as the exchange of visits by their high-ranking leaders.

The Mongolian leader’s visit is expected to contribute to promoting the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. — VNS