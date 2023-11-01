ASEAN, RoK seeking to upgrade ties Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

VIETNAM, November 1 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam in coordination with its Republic of Korea counterpart and the embassies of ASEAN countries in Việt Nam have together organised the "ASEAN-Korea Day" in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

ASEAN-Korea Day takes place amid positive developments in the cooperation between the two sides across all fields, as celebrations mark the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024.

ASEAN-Korea Day is held with the aim of enhancing ASEAN-Korea strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation between the two sides, with a range of activities such as the ASEAN-Korea Strategic Forum, exhibitions, and promotion of ASEAN-Korea culture and tourism.

Addressing the ASEAN-Korea Strategic Forum, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt stressed in the rapidly changing and complex world situation, ASEAN and Korea are bound together by a shared vision - which is one of a peaceful, secure and prosperous region based on international law, and an open, inclusive and transparent regional structure with ASEAN at the centre.

This shared vision has continuously deepened ASEAN-Korea relations, and ASEAN and the RoK have become reliable and important partners for each other.

Deputy Minister Việt remarked that ASEAN highly appreciates RoK's strong and consistent support for ASEAN's centrality and the RoK's contributions to ASEAN-led mechanisms such as ASEAN+3 (ASEAN with China, Japan, Korea), East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), and ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

"We are pleased to see both sides continue their efforts to expand and bolster the ASEAN-RoK strategic partnership. I believe that with the impetus of the growth in ASEAN-RoK relations in the past decades, the shared vision and strong connectivity between RoK and ASEAN member countries, including Việt Nam, ASEAN and the RoK will succeed in elevating our partnership and dialogue to a higher level," Việt noted.

First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Chang Ho-jin, addressing the forum, said that over the past three decades, significant achievements have been made in ASEAN-RoK relations.

Chang Ho-jin affirmed that the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Initiative (KASI), announced by the RoK last year, demonstrates Korea's respect and strong commitment to supporting ASEAN's central role as well as the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

The RoK highly appreciates ASEAN's welcoming and supportive attitude towards KASI.

The Korean diplomat underscored that the RoK's top priority is to elevate the relationship with ASEAN to a comprehensive strategic partnership. — VNS