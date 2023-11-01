Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the first Lebanese Heritage Month

CANADA, November 1 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the first Lebanese Heritage Month:

“Today, we celebrate the beginning of the very first Lebanese Heritage Month, a time to recognize and honour the contributions of Lebanese Canadians to the country we proudly call home.

“Since the 1800s, when the first Lebanese immigrants came to Canada, to today, with hundreds of thousands of Lebanese Canadians residing in communities from coast to coast to coast, this vibrant diaspora has formed an integral piece of Canada’s rich cultural mosaic. Their contributions have made – and continue to make – our country more diverse, prosperous, and inclusive.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the contributions of Lebanese Canadians to our culture, our economy, and our communities. From sharing Lebanon’s national cuisine, to celebrating with traditional music and dancing, to making an impact in the fields of science and medicine, Lebanese Canadians help make Canada the country we love.

“To everyone celebrating, I wish you all a very happy first Lebanese Heritage Month.”

