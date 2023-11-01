Vizient Awards Snap&Go Innovative Technology Designation
Snap&Go, a unique surgical data capture tool designed by IDENTI Medical, has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc.
Our breakthrough technology introduces a new approach to surgical data collection. It feeds timely and accurate consumption data into hospital workflows, optimizing clinical and financial performance.”BETHPAGE, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snap&Go, a unique surgical data capture tool designed by IDENTI Medical, has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the country. Snap& Go was showcased by Southwest Solutions Group at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange Oct. 17 in Dallas.
— Shlomo Matityaho, CEO and Founder of IDENTI Medical
The Vizient Innovative Technology Designation signals that Snap & Go has the power to enhance healthcare delivery, and in particular has value for improved clinical care, patient safety and business operations.
SNAP&GO’s next-generation data capture technology uses a computer vision sensor, and is powered by AI and machine learning software. This brand-new approach to surgical documentation achieves 100% item and charge capture, straight into hospital systems, such as EPIC, Oracle Cerner and more.
Shlomo Matityaho, CEO and Founder of IDENTI Medical commented, “Vizient’s Innovative Technology Designation is a respected award within the industry, and we are very proud that it has been given to Snap&Go. Our breakthrough technology introduces a brand-new approach to surgical data collection. The system feeds timely and accurate consumption data into organizational workflows, optimizing clinical, operational and financial performance.”
Vizient’s endorsement of Snap&Go as innovative healthcare technology recognizes the emergence of next-generation technology for surgical data capture.
Snap&Go is a unique tool that ensures vital OR data is captured and shared, ensuring effective operating room and procedure room management.
The image-to-data revolution is here.
IDENTI Medical is a healthcare technology company specializing in data sensing solutions. The company's mission is to improve patient outcomes and provider performance by providing real-time, accurate supply chain data. IDENTI Medical’s cutting-edge technology, a combination of smart tools and sophisticated AI cloud software, gives healthcare providers the ability to more effectively manage high-value inventory, as well as other medical consumables, in their surgical spaces.
