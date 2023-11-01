RDE, Inc. Launches All-New Restaurant.com Mobile App for Android Devices

Further Expands Reach by Now Covering All Android and iOS Users

Schaumburg, IL, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (“RDE” or “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce the launch of the all-new Restaurant.com mobile app for Android devices. The launch on the Google Play app store follows the recent launch on the iTunes App Store for iOS users.

The all-new Restaurant.com mobile app delivers an innovative design tailored for modern diners. The app offers an unparalleled experience with new features and streamlined functionalities that makes it even easier for customers to find the best restaurant deals.

As with the iOS launch, Restaurant.com will roll out special promotions to entice early adopters. Users who download the app from the Google Play app store during its launch phase can expect exclusive discounts to enhance their dining experience.

This innovative app introduces a host of enhanced features that promise to transform the dining and deals landscape:

Enhanced User Experience and New Features: The Restaurant.com app offers a more convenient, faster, and user-friendly experience. Users can effortlessly view all their previously purchased restaurant certificates, now known as Restaurant Deals, within the 'My Deals' section, neatly organized by restaurant. Password Management and Security: User security is paramount, and the app ensures it by providing easy password management features, guaranteeing the safety of their data and accounts at all times. Seamless Redemption and Exchange Process: Users can swiftly exchange their certificates within the app, receiving an instant credit that can be utilized for another exciting restaurant deal. Customer Support and Feedback Integration: At Restaurant.com, user feedback is invaluable. Users can leave reviews on the App Store or reach out directly to mobilefeedback@restaurant.com.

“With this launch, the Restaurant.com mobile app now offers all mobile users a convenient and secure way to access their accounts, make purchases, and redeem Restaurant.com Gift Cards while on the go,” said Ketan Thakker, CEO of RDE, Inc. “Furthermore, having our innovative new app now available to Android users provides even greater reach for our restaurant partners looking to connect with their valued diners.”

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and www.restaurant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital