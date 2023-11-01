Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Expands Studies of Proprietary Platform in Multibillion-Dollar GLP-1 Drug Space

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Can Diabetes, Weight-Loss Drugs Get Even Better?”

It shouldn’t be surprising that analysts at Markets and Research estimate the global diabetes drug market at $63.1 billion in 2021 on its way to $82.93 billion in 2027, while the global market for diabetes devices was valued at another $26.1 billion and growing 7.5% annually. Due to the pain and unpleasantness of injections, many diabetes sufferers prefer to treat their condition with drugs rather than devices, if they have the choice. Some of the most popular type 2 diabetes in recent years are GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists. They work by mimicking the effects of the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels and appetite.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) began its DehydraTECH diabetes-related formal studies in 2022 with compelling data highly relevant to diabetes showing positive effects of lowering glucose levels, body weight and triglyceride levels, as well as evidenced increased locomotor activity. With such positive early results, Lexaria is expanding its diabetes study program, including using DehydraTECH for GLP-1 drugs alone and in combination with other molecules.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria’s patented drug-delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 37 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide.

