Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Conference Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (the "Company" or "Greenlight Re"), a multiline property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. A live conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the Greenlight Re Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at:

U.S. toll free 1-877-407-9753

International 1-201-493-6739

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1635367&tp_key=4b61cd0dfeS

A telephone replay will be available following the call through November 14, 2023. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13741362. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.greenlightre.com.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. In 2018, the Company launched its Greenlight Re Innovations unit, which supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Investor Relations Contact

Karin Daly

Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9623

IR@greenlightre.ky