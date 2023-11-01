Blockchain Intelligence Group Expands Its Global Footprint with New Foreign Government And Law Enforcement Partnerships

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , and Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero is excited to announce a significant milestone in Blockchain Intelligence Group’s growth and global expansion strategy. Blockchain Intelligence Group has signed 1 year agreements with both a prominent foreign government agency and a law enforcement organization, for an aggregate value of up to CAD$150,000 (USD$108,000), paving the way for new revenue scales and further global expansion.

Blockchain Intelligence Group has partnered with The Supreme Prosecutor’s Office of a foreign country by offering QLUE™, the company’s leading blockchain analytics solution. QLUE™ enhances digital forensic capabilities, streamlines investigations and enables governments and law enforcement agencies to investigate and resolve cryptocurrency-related cases, quickly and affordably. This collaboration underscores the growing need for QLUE™ in enabling legal authorities to combat financial crimes involving cryptocurrencies and to ensure the security and integrity of their financial systems.

Blockchain Intelligence Group is further pleased to announce the acquisition of a new Law Enforcement account in an overseas country, a strategic partnership that establishes QLUE™ as a critical instrument to effectively address cryptocurrency-related investigations in the region. This success sets the stage for future opportunities, with Blockchain Intelligence Group ready to provision additional seats as new sales develop and the partnership between the company and the law enforcement agency matures.

These recent agreements have a combined value of just over $150,000, reflecting the demand for Blockchain Intelligence Group’s expertise and cutting-edge solutions in the cryptocurrency investigation field. The financial commitment made by these foreign public sector organizations underscores their trust in Blockchain Intelligence Group's capabilities and commitment to its vision of an inclusive, transparent, and secure financial ecosystem.

Blockchain Intelligence Group attributes these successful contract acquisitions to QLUE’s ongoing development and enhancement, planned to ensure its readiness for new growth scales. The company intends to target similar partnerships by ensuring competitiveness and utmost reliability for law enforcement and government agencies globally. QLUE™ currently boasts more than 1 million digital assets across multiple blockchain networks. It covers the blockchains most utilized by illicit actors and continues to onboard emerging crime-dense blockchains. Moreover, Blockchain Intelligence Group backs up its clients with certified investigator training and support, enabling them to leverage blockchain technology and QLUE™’s full potential to close cases confidently and affordably. Blockchain Intelligence Group also maintains a strong focus on compliance with legal and regulatory standards, ensuring that QLUE's findings are admissible in court.

Blockchain Intelligence Group continues to expand its global footprint and offer QLUE™ to a wider audience. The company remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower government agencies and law enforcement organizations to navigate the complexities of the digital asset with confidence.

On behalf of the Board

Dan Reitzik

Interim CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

Ph: 1.844.282.2140

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.com ), Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ), and TerraZero ( terrazero.com ).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

